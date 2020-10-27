'Mamabolo has a right to defend what he believes in irrespective of platform'
African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo came to the defence of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.
Mamabolo addressed congregants from the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church who came to support Bushiri at the Pretoria Magistrates Court for their bail hearing yesterday.
He applauded the self-proclaimed prophet, saying he was the reason he became an MP. He then went on to say Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi should not think he owns the department and that he could be replaced by the president at any time.
This comes after Home Affairs has started investigating Bushiri and his wife’s permanent residency status, as it has been confirmed by the minister that the couple is in the country illegally.
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show shared different opinions on Mamabolo supporting Bushiri and his words towards Motsoaledi.
Mamabolo is totally out of order, the ANC must take a stand. Ramaphosa must do something, this is a Member Parliament, we must have discipline in this country.Bongani, Caller
RELATED: ECG supporters chant songs in support outside court for Bushiri bail hearing
Bushiri and Mary have been arrested for fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.
I think as a person Mamabolo has the right to defend what he believes in irrespective of the platform. He was not standing there as a member of the ANC, neither of parliament but was there in his capacity as a member of a certain church or organisation.Lwazi, Caller
The Bushiris will return to the dock on Friday for the continuation of their bail application.
Listen to the full interview below...
