Kelly Khumalo's name looms large in Senzo murder court documents - report
There is a lot of drama around documents relating to the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
The prosecutor reportedly said the media should not distribute the documents.
In another turn of events, Kelly Khumalo has been cited in the documents, indicating communication with the accused.
Meanwhile, five suspects say they did not commit the crime. They refuse to enter the dock, one suspect says he has been in jail since August.
Kallie Kriel, CEO, AfriForum, told The Midday Report there is information that he cannot disclose now.
The five accused refused to go into the dock. They feel they shouldn't even be in court. Only accused number two had legal representation. They don't think having representation will help them in way.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
There is a lot of drama around the documents. We heard how the prosecutor said the media should not distribute the document. We saw that Kelly Khumalo has been cited in the documents, indicating communication with the accused. Khumalo is fingered quite extensively in the documents.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
We know what the facts are of this case. It was not a robbery that went wrong. We have been engaging with the NPA to say that there is a lot of information that has been collected. We believe whoever pulled the trigger appeared in court today. There is no doubt that the right people have been court but there is the matter of the mastermind.Kallie Kriel, CEO, AfriForum
This was a national here, a captain of a national team. We must ensure that this case does not crumble. There is another information that I cannot disclose now.Kallie Kriel, CEO, AfriForum
Interview with EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise...
Interview with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel...
