Numsa to picket at RMI offices as 'obstruction tendencies' hit wage agreement





The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has held a national protest outside the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) in all provinces over wage agreement.

Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explained on The Midday Report that the issue was around how the RMI has been conducting themselves as the employer association and the wage agreement which was signed last year January.

The burning issue for our members is because of the RMI’s obstruction tendencies at the Motor Industry Bargaining Council. Right now workers have not been able to receive an 8% wage increase which was due to them, therefore they are out today in all provinces protesting at all RMI offices. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa

The impact has really been very bad on our members. This wage agreement was signed last year in January, we have been unable to rectify the agreement and that part of the process before the government and the Department of Labour can gazette the agreement. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa

RELATED: Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins

The agreement must be rectified by a party that the motor industry bargaining council and the RMI has been really going out of its way to ensure that the process does not happen. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...