Numsa to picket at RMI offices as 'obstruction tendencies' hit wage agreement
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has held a national protest outside the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) in all provinces over wage agreement.
Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explained on The Midday Report that the issue was around how the RMI has been conducting themselves as the employer association and the wage agreement which was signed last year January.
The burning issue for our members is because of the RMI’s obstruction tendencies at the Motor Industry Bargaining Council. Right now workers have not been able to receive an 8% wage increase which was due to them, therefore they are out today in all provinces protesting at all RMI offices.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa
The impact has really been very bad on our members. This wage agreement was signed last year in January, we have been unable to rectify the agreement and that part of the process before the government and the Department of Labour can gazette the agreement.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa
RELATED: Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins
The agreement must be rectified by a party that the motor industry bargaining council and the RMI has been really going out of its way to ensure that the process does not happen.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'A female breadwinner can be an everyday woman taking care of family's needs'
University of South Africa post-doctoral fellow in psychology Bianca Parry says most women are not breadwinners by choice.Read More
MTBPS: Mboweni must flash out economic recovery plan commitments - Cosatu
Parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says there must be an explanation on investments in infrastructure programmes.Read More
Kelly Khumalo's name looms large in Senzo murder court documents - report
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says Senzo Meyiwa's former girlfriend has been cited, indicating communication with the accused.Read More
'Mamabolo has a right to defend what he believes in irrespective of platform'
ANC parliamentarian Boy Mamabolo defends self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and goes after Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated and mastermind must be arrested - Gerrie Nel
The AfriForum's private prosecution unit advocate says he believes there will be more arrests after five suspects appear in court.Read More
Youngster launches digital magazine during lockdown to help creatives
Mbuso Mbulelo Bam started founded ‘Creative Nation‘ to educate the youth on the creative process and how to apply it.Read More
People forget Mr Agrizzi has given assistance to state capture inquiry - Lawyer
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyers are adamant that their client is not a flight risk.Read More
CSA board quits ... well, not yet as three directors retract their resignations
Writer Telford Vice says the three who had apparently resigned will stay on board until an interim structure has been appointed.Read More
Five suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa murder case
News24 Reporter Sipho Masondo said the investigators were worried about why the NPA was not making an announcement.Read More
Nightclubs not allowed to operate under Level 1, let alone the curfew - Cele
The police minister says citizens should be more responsible when it comes to COVID-19 regulations and bust operations will intensify.Read More