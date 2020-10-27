MTBPS: Mboweni must flash out economic recovery plan commitments - Cosatu
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has outlined its expectations ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement tomorrow.
The federation says there is a lot riding on it as a result of South Africa's economic decline, skyrocketing unemployment rate and deepening poverty.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Cosatu parliamentary coordinator for more on this.
We appreciate that the government is having to juggle many issues at once. Right now for us the fundamental issue to tackle is the economic crisis. We're in a deep economic degression and we must avoid going into a depression.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu
For us, it's about throwing every intervention to save every company and save every job to see how we can stimulate economic growth. The president announced an economic recovery plan last week. This has been extensively engaged with the Department of Labour and business at Nedlac so we really wanna see the minister flashing out those progressive commitments, explaining how they are going to invest in our infrastructure programme in port and rail, energy, water which will boost economic growth, about giving support to EskomMatthew Parks, Parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu
Listen below for the full interview...
