MTBPS: Mboweni must flash out economic recovery plan commitments - Cosatu

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 15:16
EWN: Denel in the spotlight at the State Capture Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Zane Killian a sixth suspect in the William Booth failed hit
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:40
Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows scoops the coveted Global Eye Award
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Fallows, Photographer
Today at 15:50
Road accidents the biggest killers of children in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Zwane spokesperson of the Road Traffic Management System
Peggy Mars - founder at Wheel Well
Today at 16:10
Warrant of arrest out for Bongani Bongo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, Hawks spokesperson
Today at 16:20
DA regains control of the Tshwane metro
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Moriarty,Gauteng DA leader
Today at 16:50
Liquor traders plead with Ramaphosa to allow alcohol sales on weekends
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 17:20
Cleaning up the Jukskei
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hannelie Coetzee, visual artist
Today at 18:11
Airlink refines in new destiny in the aviation industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'A female breadwinner can be an everyday woman taking care of family's needs' University of South Africa post-doctoral fellow in psychology Bianca Parry says most women are not breadwinners by choice. 27 October 2020 2:57 PM
MTBPS: Mboweni must flash out economic recovery plan commitments - Cosatu Parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says there must be an explanation on investments in infrastructure programmes. 27 October 2020 2:29 PM
Numsa to picket at RMI offices as 'obstruction tendencies' hit wage agreement The union is holding a national protest across the country at the offices of the Retail Motor Industry over the wage deal. 27 October 2020 1:48 PM
View all Local
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated and mastermind must be arrested - Gerrie Nel The AfriForum's private prosecution unit advocate says he believes there will be more arrests after five suspects appear in court.... 27 October 2020 7:16 AM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
EFF recommends 60% of farm, retail, hospitality employees be South Africans Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of the Economic Freedom Fighters briefing and matters discussed. 26 October 2020 1:09 PM
View all Politics
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”. 26 October 2020 7:34 PM
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt. 26 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating a... 22 October 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2020 8:37 AM
Australian school teaching young girls how to change a tyre, has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2020 8:36 AM
Miss SA is powerful platform, has changed lives of many including mine - Shudu Shudufhadzo Musida reflects on her winning MissSA pageant and how her life has changed. 26 October 2020 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

MTBPS: Mboweni must flash out economic recovery plan commitments - Cosatu

27 October 2020 2:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Cosatu
Matthew Parks
finance minister tito mboweni
MTBPS2020

Parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says there must be an explanation on investments in infrastructure programmes.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has outlined its expectations ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement tomorrow.

The federation says there is a lot riding on it as a result of South Africa's economic decline, skyrocketing unemployment rate and deepening poverty.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Cosatu parliamentary coordinator for more on this.

We appreciate that the government is having to juggle many issues at once. Right now for us the fundamental issue to tackle is the economic crisis. We're in a deep economic degression and we must avoid going into a depression.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu

For us, it's about throwing every intervention to save every company and save every job to see how we can stimulate economic growth. The president announced an economic recovery plan last week. This has been extensively engaged with the Department of Labour and business at Nedlac so we really wanna see the minister flashing out those progressive commitments, explaining how they are going to invest in our infrastructure programme in port and rail, energy, water which will boost economic growth, about giving support to Eskom

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu

Listen below for the full interview...


27 October 2020 2:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Cosatu
Matthew Parks
finance minister tito mboweni
MTBPS2020

More from Local

1st-for-women-international-handbag-day-2020jpeg

'A female breadwinner can be an everyday woman taking care of family's needs'

27 October 2020 2:57 PM

University of South Africa post-doctoral fellow in psychology Bianca Parry says most women are not breadwinners by choice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phakamile Hlubi- Majola

Numsa to picket at RMI offices as 'obstruction tendencies' hit wage agreement

27 October 2020 1:48 PM

The union is holding a national protest across the country at the offices of the Retail Motor Industry over the wage deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senzo-mjpg

Kelly Khumalo's name looms large in Senzo murder court documents - report

27 October 2020 1:04 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says Senzo Meyiwa's former girlfriend has been cited, indicating communication with the accused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy Mamabolo

'Mamabolo has a right to defend what he believes in irrespective of platform'

27 October 2020 10:37 AM

ANC parliamentarian Boy Mamabolo defends self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and goes after Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senzo-meyiwajpg

Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated and mastermind must be arrested - Gerrie Nel

27 October 2020 7:16 AM

The AfriForum's private prosecution unit advocate says he believes there will be more arrests after five suspects appear in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbuso-bamjpg

Youngster launches digital magazine during lockdown to help creatives

26 October 2020 4:35 PM

Mbuso Mbulelo Bam started founded ‘Creative Nation‘ to educate the youth on the creative process and how to apply it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201014 Agrizzi2

People forget Mr Agrizzi has given assistance to state capture inquiry - Lawyer

26 October 2020 4:31 PM

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyers are adamant that their client is not a flight risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

CSA board quits ... well, not yet as three directors retract their resignations

26 October 2020 2:20 PM

Writer Telford Vice says the three who had apparently resigned will stay on board until an interim structure has been appointed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senzo-meyiwajpg

Five suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa murder case

26 October 2020 1:43 PM

News24 Reporter Sipho Masondo said the investigators were worried about why the NPA was not making an announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senekal

Nightclubs not allowed to operate under Level 1, let alone the curfew - Cele

26 October 2020 11:56 AM

The police minister says citizens should be more responsible when it comes to COVID-19 regulations and bust operations will intensify.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kelly Khumalo's name looms large in Senzo murder court documents - report

Local

'Mamabolo has a right to defend what he believes in irrespective of platform'

Local

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC MP Bongani Bongo confirms Wednesday court appearance on multiple charges

27 October 2020 2:15 PM

Gauteng council, Cogta MEC fail in bid to appeal Tshwane administration ruling

27 October 2020 1:51 PM

GALLERY: These are the 5 men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa

27 October 2020 1:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA