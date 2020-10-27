'A female breadwinner can be an everyday woman taking care of family's needs'





As the world has evolved, so has society as most women have become breadwinners in their households. Research has revealed that 38% of South African women largely or solely supporting their homes financially.

Post-doctoral fellow in Psychology at the University of South Africa Bianca Parry joined The Azania Mosaka Show where she explained that the roles in households have changed significantly where both partners in a relationship have to work in order for them to contribute to their household economically.

As the roles have evolved and women have become more educated and entered the workforce in growing numbers, they have started to become not just contributors to the home but actually prime breadwinners in the home. Bianca Parry, Post Doctoral Fellow in Psychology - University of South Africa

Parry says when she did her research on women becoming breadwinners she found out that most women do not choose to run the household but are forced to find a way to support their family as they have no other choice.

What was interesting is how most people have this idea of a female breadwinner being a very empowered woman, very educated and a woman who chooses to be the master of her destiny and that is not true. By large most women do not have a choice but to become primary breadwinners because they have no choice. Bianca Parry, Post Doctoral Fellow in Psychology - University of South Africa

RELATED: [WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka

Parry says even though most women do not choose to become breadwinners they find it empowering that they earn their own salary.

I think it is good for people to understand that a female breadwinner is not necessarily a high-powered executive that you imagine but it’s also an everyday woman who is doing her best to take care of her family needs. Bianca Parry, Post-doctoral fellow in psychology - University of South Africa

Parry says that most women find it difficult to deal with the duality of the role meaning balancing the provider role and care giver role on their own.

There is quite a lot of stress and strain placed on these women trying to encompass both these roles and doing their best to be a good mother and provider on their own. Bianca Parry, Post-doctoral fellow in psychology - University of South Africa

The biggest takeaway is that gender is a social construct, it is something we have created and with roles that men do certain things and women do certain things and yet this is not cast and stones and has evolved. Bianca Parry, Post-doctoral fellow in psychology - University of South Africa

Listen to the full interview...