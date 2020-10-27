Cape Town-based photographer scoops coveted Global Eye Award





Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has scooped the coveted Global Eye Award during this year’s STARTnet Fair at the Saatchi Gallery in London. His winning submission is titled ‘Air Jaws’, which captures a Great White Shark breaching the surface of the ocean.

Fallows joinedJohn Perlman where he shared insights on the photography that has captured many people’s attention and has made him win the coveted Global Eye Award.

I spent 25 years working and producing documentary and scientific work with various groups of people and we would spend up to six hours waiting to capture images of these sharks exhibiting natural behaviour. Chris Fallows, Cape Town-based photographer

I spent in excess of three-and-a-half thousand days in a tiny island in False Bay and was lucky enough to capture that extraordinary seconds of action that I guess a lot of people have been fascinated by. Chris Fallows, Cape Town-based photographer

Fallows explained that a lot of his fine artwork is based on showcasing incredible animals that still exist in our planet and a reminder of those that have become extinct.

A lot of my fine arts work is a lot about that, it's about showcasing not only these animals we still have on our planet but also my images serve as a reminder of what’s not here anymore. Chris Fallows, Cape Town-based photographer

Fallow went on to give us information on his exhibition called "The Eleventh Hour" in which he wants to convey a message that will help spread awareness on wildlife conservation issues

The Eleventh Hour symbolises where we are as humanity and the way we look after our planet. Chris Fallows, Cape Town-based photographer

Listen to the full interview below...