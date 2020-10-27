Cape Town-based photographer scoops coveted Global Eye Award

Streaming issues? Report here
SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectators 30 October 2020 5:13 PM
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between po... 30 October 2020 4:30 PM
'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time' Tshepo Mohlala on how he has turned his failures into successes over the years as an entrepreneur. 30 October 2020 3:33 PM
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry. 30 October 2020 12:43 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later. 29 October 2020 4:56 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations. 30 October 2020 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela in TikTok video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cape Town-based photographer scoops coveted Global Eye Award

27 October 2020 4:36 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Wildlife
Chris Fallows

Fine art wildlife photographer Chris Fallows has made headlines by claiming the coveted Global Eye Award.

Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has scooped the coveted Global Eye Award during this year’s STARTnet Fair at the Saatchi Gallery in London. His winning submission is titled ‘Air Jaws’, which captures a Great White Shark breaching the surface of the ocean.

Fallows joinedJohn Perlman where he shared insights on the photography that has captured many people’s attention and has made him win the coveted Global Eye Award.

I spent 25 years working and producing documentary and scientific work with various groups of people and we would spend up to six hours waiting to capture images of these sharks exhibiting natural behaviour.

Chris Fallows, Cape Town-based photographer

I spent in excess of three-and-a-half thousand days in a tiny island in False Bay and was lucky enough to capture that extraordinary seconds of action that I guess a lot of people have been fascinated by.

Chris Fallows, Cape Town-based photographer

RELATED: 'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA

Fallows explained that a lot of his fine artwork is based on showcasing incredible animals that still exist in our planet and a reminder of those that have become extinct.

A lot of my fine arts work is a lot about that, it's about showcasing not only these animals we still have on our planet but also my images serve as a reminder of what’s not here anymore.

Chris Fallows, Cape Town-based photographer

Fallow went on to give us information on his exhibition called "The Eleventh Hour" in which he wants to convey a message that will help spread awareness on wildlife conservation issues

The Eleventh Hour symbolises where we are as humanity and the way we look after our planet.

Chris Fallows, Cape Town-based photographer

Listen to the full interview below...


sport-friends-watching-live-sport-tv-football-fans-soccer-team-match-game-123rf

SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September

30 October 2020 5:13 PM

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectators

201030-randall-williams-edjpg

DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane

30 October 2020 4:30 PM

The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.

Tshepho Jeans

'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time'

30 October 2020 3:33 PM

Tshepo Mohlala on how he has turned his failures into successes over the years as an entrepreneur.

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

John Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen has advantage as he has been acting DA leader since last year'

30 October 2020 1:51 PM

Democratic Alliance holds a virtual elective conference this weekend with Mbali Ntuli and John Steenhuisen vying for the top post.

Bongani Bongo

'I, Bongani Bongo, have not benefited or taken any money from a project'

30 October 2020 12:13 PM

The African National Congress MP says he is a lawyer and wouldn't draft anything that is dubious.

mom-and-daughter-duojpg

Healthcare workers urged to walk in their scrubs during 702 Walk the Talk

30 October 2020 8:20 AM

Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko and Dr Maggie Mojapelo-Mokotedi created Healthcare Online Memorial and will walk in their honour.

20182210 VBS_9.jpg

VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money

29 October 2020 7:37 PM

The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.

maponya-mall-grantsjpg

Government can give SAA R10.5bn, let the caregiver grant continue - Black Sash

29 October 2020 4:35 PM

The Pretoria High Court is set to hear an urgent application against the South Africa Social Security Agency.

malema-ddlozi-image7jpg

Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery

29 October 2020 2:13 PM

The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.

