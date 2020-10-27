Liquor traders plead with Ramaphosa to allow alcohol sales on weekends





According to IOL, the National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC), the restrictions placed on selling of liquor after 5pm on weekdays and no trading of liquor during weekends has put the livelihoods of at least 39,900 traders and 232,000 employees in jeopardy.

NLTC convener Lucky Ntimane reportedly said: “To have any chance of survival as a business in a five-day-a-week restricted environment, retail off-site consumption sellers are forced to retrench some of their workers and/or reduce salaries by almost 29% (two days of the seven-day week).

Ntimane joins John Perlman for more on this.

People are buying less and we have statistics for that. The operators are not able to capitalise on their peak operating periods. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We are seeing a lot of illegal bootleggers that are masquerading s liquor traders. They are not governed by any regulations. Once you open (weekend trading) we will have a proper industry. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We know what our responsibility is in terms of selling liquor. Since lockdown until today, we have not received a response to the letters we have sent to the president. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Listen below for more...