[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign
You either love him or you hate him.
Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego "Borat" has been described as everything from hilarious to racist and homophobic.
In 2006, Cohen's first movie featuring the fictitious journalist from Kazakhstan who visits the US, sparked outrage in the character's "home country".
The recently released sequel (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) has, however, met with the approval of Kazakhstan's tourism authority.
A new advertising campaign features visitors using Borat's catchphrase "Very nice!" to express their enjoyment of the local attractions.
Kazakhstan's authorities had been pretty much fed up with Cohen for his portrayal of a supposedly typical citizen until now, echoes advertising and branding expert Andy Rice.
They put together an advertising campaign... actually using him, if you like, as an indirect spokesperson!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Rice explains why the commercial stands out and deserves his "hero" rating of the week.
The reason I like it is not just because it's current and it's clever and it's creative, but in particular because it's quite humble.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Advertising for countries - destination marketing - is often very arrogant, very ethereal with lots of superlatives... This takes the mickey out of themselves to some extent... That generates authenticity, credibility and I think a lot of warmth as well...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's take on the "Very nice!" campaign (from 6:01) as well as US election advertising:
More from Business
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company
You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.Read More
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money
The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers
"We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus).Read More
MTBPS: Inside the R500-bn fiscal relief package
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has detailed initiatives by the government to provide fiscal relief worth more than R500 billion.Read More
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?
A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Govt to raise billions through tax revenue adjustments, but details sparse
Should taxpayers be worried? Bruce Whitfield interviews Le Roux Roelofse (Deloitte) after the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections
Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020Read More
More from World
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?
Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race.Read More
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus
Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%
The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.Read More
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit
The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.Read More
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take
Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies
His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.Read More
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning
A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak.Read More
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election'
The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections.Read More
More from Opinion
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'
Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.Read More
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising
The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.Read More
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy
'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.Read More
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary
From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.Read More
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out
Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate.Read More
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future
Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.Read More
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC?
Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'.Read More
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give
Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures.Read More