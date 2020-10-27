Airports Company SA puts projects linked to increased passenger traffic on ice
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has reported revenue of R7.12 billion for the financial year ending 31 March 2020.
A rise in profit to R1.2-billion is to a large extent at odds with the underlying operational performance of the company, says Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu.
"Up until the end of the third quarter, we were able to withstand economic headwinds. Unfortunately, the pandemic and subsequent travel bans led to a drastic contraction in departing passengers and aircraft landings, resulting in an overall decline for the year."
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpofu on The Money Show.
What we really have seen is quite good results, albeit a slight decrease and decline in passenger traffic we still have a R1.2 billion profit for the end of the year...Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
We've also performed quite well in terms of return on equity at 5.4% and return on capital employed at 6.2%.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
But how has Acsa weathered adverse conditions since the start of lockdown at the end of March?
For the year, we rely on very good estimates and models for passenger traffic. The estimate currently indicates a reduction for the 2020 financial year between 50- and the worst case minus 62%.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
We only really started seeing resumption of domestic travel at Level 3 from June onwards.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
The situation is improving on the domestic travel front which is at about 50% she says, but international passenger and load volumes are still low at around 10%.
There is still quite a restriction on leisure travel which is the tourism side.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
We are hoping to get that [red] list significantly reduced as we proceed... but evidence from those countries themselves is, whilst they are looking at the potential second wave, they are implementing different measures which don't actually include travel restrictions as such.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
What would really change our projections would be a review of limitations on leisure travel internationally...Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
She notes that non-aeronautical revenues related to factors like car hire and parking fees are directly linked to passenger revenues.
Arrangements have been made with affected airport businesses to ease the financial burden of lockdown
Importantly, we've also tried to really resuscitate the operations of the business in our airport precinct in order to provide opportunities...Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
