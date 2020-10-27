Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban





JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs will not be able to register new players for the new two transfer windows after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed their appeal.

The Glamour Boys were in February 2020 slapped with sanctions by Fifa, saying that they couldn’t register players, locally and internationally, for two registration periods after being found guilty of a transfer offence.

This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors.

In a statement, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said that it “has issued its decision in the appeal filed by the Malagasy player Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana (the Player) and the South African club Kaizer Chiefs FC (collectively, the Appellants), against the decision rendered by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on 5 December 2019 (the Challenged Decision).

"In such decision, the FIFA DRC noted that the Player and Kaizer Chiefs entered into a new contract when the Player was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC/Madagascar. Given these circumstances, the FIFA DRC concluded that the Player unilaterally terminated the Employment Contract with Fosa Juniors FC without just cause.

"As a consequence, the Player was ordered, together with Kaizer Chiefs FC, to jointly and severally pay a compensation of MGA 157’572’000 (approx. USD 40’000) to Fosa Juniors FC. In addition, a four-month period of ineligibility was imposed on the Player, and Kaizer Chiefs FC was banned from registering any new players either nationally or internationally for two entire and consecutive registration periods.

"The CAS Panel in charge of this matter has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Challenged Decision in its entirety”.

