MTBPS: 'Mboweni must not give public servants pay increases to curb SA debt'





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

However, how much wiggle room does the Finance Minister actually have?

In June, tabling the Supplementary Budget, Mboweni spoke about "unleashing" investment and growth if the government could reduce its debt.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton to give more insight on the budget.

No one disagrees that the debt needs to be reduced and the only way to do that is to spend less. The speed in which Mboweni said he was going to reduce the debt in June, is not possible and would inflict too much damage. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day

She says there is a large sentiment in the market that Mboweni has to make permanent cuts.

A permanent cut would be to say to public servants that they can't be given an increase. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day

