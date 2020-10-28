[WATCH] Grand unveiling of Pokemon cards turns sour as cards turn out to be fake
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule
Grand unveiling of Pokemon cards turns sour as cards turn out to be fake
Social media is talking after a grand opening of Pokemon cards turned into chaos as the cards turned out to be fake.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis
Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations.Read More
[WATCH] Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela in TikTok video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Phone repair man finds cash and note while fixing a device
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] New Oreo proud parent ad pulls at everyone's heartstrings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Father and son game of basketball leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Australian school teaching young girls how to change a tyre, has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Miss SA is powerful platform, has changed lives of many including mine - Shudu
Shudufhadzo Musida reflects on her winning MissSA pageant and how her life has changed.Read More
Kind stranger gets barefoot child's feet washed and buys him new shoes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More