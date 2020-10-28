[WATCH] Grand unveiling of Pokemon cards turns sour as cards turn out to be fake





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule

Grand unveiling of Pokemon cards turns sour as cards turn out to be fake

Social media is talking after a grand opening of Pokemon cards turned into chaos as the cards turned out to be fake.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: