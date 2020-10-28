President Ramaphosa in self-quarantine after guest tests positive for COVID-19





President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-quarantine after a guest at dinner the president attended on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The president is showing no symptoms at this stage and will be tested should symptoms become apparent, the statement read.

On Saturday the president attended a fundraising dinner and was among the 35 guests who gathered at a Joburg hotel. In a statement released a short while ago, the presidency says all COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.