President Ramaphosa in self-quarantine after guest tests positive for COVID-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-quarantine after a guest at dinner the president attended on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.
The president is showing no symptoms at this stage and will be tested should symptoms become apparent, the statement read.
On Saturday the president attended a fundraising dinner and was among the 35 guests who gathered at a Joburg hotel. In a statement released a short while ago, the presidency says all COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.
President @CyrilRamaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive #COVID19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday, 24 October 2020. https://t.co/VyVk9GUNcT— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 28, 2020
