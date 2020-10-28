'A lot does not add up in this Senzo Meyiwa case' says caller
The brother of Senzo Meyiwa has come out to say he is pleased with the arrest of five men who have been accused of killing his brother.
The men who allegedly murdered the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning for charges of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery for the 2014 incident.
Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 while visiting the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.
In an internal document released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Khumalo’s name featured in the death of the father of her child.
Listeners weighed in their thoughts on the case with many supporting the Senzo Meyiwa family and some saying Khumalo must be investigated further.
This very fraudulent Katlego, Sjava there are so many cases I can raise which we believe the victims even though there was no hard evidence so in this case Senzo and his family are the victims and we believe them. So Kelly owes us an explanation why should we feel sorry for her or maybe because she is a woman.Nolo, Caller
On the case of Senzo Meyiwa I feel it's exactly for this reason why we cannot have the death penalty coming back in this country because just imagine how many would die for cases or crimes they have not committed simply because we have incompetent officers.Nash, Caller
RELATED: Kelly Khumalo's name looms large in Senzo murder court documents - report
A lot does not add up in this Senzo Meyiwa case.Naledi, Caller
The matter has been postponed to next month.
Listen to the full interview below...
