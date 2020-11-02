When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable





Momentum’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess is a call for every woman to proudly and unapologetically own their success. The four-part podcast series is spearheaded by the Womentum Tribe, a class of powerful women who make no apologies for their success, leaving broken barriers and shattered stereotypes in their wake.

In the first episode of the #SheOwnsHerSuccess podcast series, conversation strategist Nozipho Mbanjwa facilitates a conversation with a group of dynamic women who are owning their success while shattering barriers in their respective fields.

This podcast features Proteas cricketer, Ayabonga Khaka who despite having achieved great success, admits to struggling with “owning her success” alongside MFP independent financial planner, Ana Scott who highlights the importance of women sharing their successes with other women. Also, CEO of Black Women in Science, Ndoni Mcunu details how she was inspired by another women “shaking” the industry.

The conversation concludes with a great description of what it means to “occupy space” by head of marketing at Momentum, Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa.

These women are feisty, honest, funny and hold nothing back!

Meet the Womentum Tribe who are owning their success and redefining what it means to be a woman for the generations of women to come.

Internationally acclaimed facilitator and moderator, Nozipho Tshabalala is amongst Africa Youth Awards 2019’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans. This conversation strategist is passionate about women empowerment.

Nozipho Tshabalala

There are many different perimeters where we show up as women. We are successful in many different ways. Successful as moms, successful as partners, successful as career women. Own your success, no matter where it is. Nozipho Tshabalala, Facilitator and Moderator

Akhona Makalima does not face red cards – she hands them out. Leading the way for female soccer referees, she is currently the only woman on the SAFA panel and made history when she became the first and only female referee in the Premier Soccer League’s 24-year history.

Akhona Makalima

Success is different for every person. My success is not the same as the next person. Don’t ever feel you have not achieved because your journey is not the same as that of others. I measure my successes on what I have done and what I want to achieve. Akhona Makalima, Referee — Premier Soccer League

Write down your goals and plan where you are going. Be disciplined, set realistic goals and have time frames and then roll with it.” Akhona Makalima, Referee — Premier Soccer League

Ndoni Mcunu is a scientist and environmentalist who is currently pursuing a PhD at the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand. She is also the founder and CEO of Black Women in Science, a registered non-profit aimed at providing scientific and research skills for science students and graduates.

Ndoni Mcunu

Make sure you have the skills to stand out. Don’t stop educating yourself. Ndoni Mcunu, Chief Executive Officer — Black Women in Science

Momentum Protea cricketer, Ayabonga Khaka is one of South Africa’s most talented medium pace bowlers. She has made 78 appearances, including 21 T20’s and is in the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Ayabonga Khaka

Owning my success means being able to live into that which I am in this world for doing it to the best of my ability. On the journey to success, leave no room for doubt. Do what you have to do and do it well. Ayabonga Khaka, Cricketer — Momentum Proteas

