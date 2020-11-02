How South African women are shattering the barriers to success





Momentum’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess is a call for every woman to proudly and unapologetically own their success. The four-part podcast series is spearheaded by the Womentum Tribe, a class of powerful women who make no apologies for their success, leaving broken barriers and shattered stereotypes in their wake.

Internationally-acclaimed content strategist, Nozipho Tshabalala returns as host of the second episode of the #SheOwnsHerSuccess podcast series, featuring another group of the Womentum Tribe. The conversation is nothing short of inspirational as these four accomplished women narrate their journeys to success and how they shattered, and continue to shatter, barriers!

This episode kicks-off with Momentum investments fixed interest dealer, Khotatso Moremedi’s definition of what success means to her as a woman. Later in the discussion, Moremedi pays homage to the women who inspired her success along her journey in a male-dominated industry.

A topic close to Thato Moagi, a farmer and agripreneur who is developing and managing farming operations in Limpopo and the Western Cape as she details in the episode how she is breaking down stereotypes around agriculture. Economist at Momentum Investments, Sanisha Packinsamy shines a light on how the definition of success has transitioned through the years. She further describes the importance of women getting a seat at the table financially as they have been given more opportunities over the years.

A narrative that personifies football administrator and the first female technical director at the South African Football Association, Fran Hilton-Smith. Having played every role in the national football team; from that of player to team manager and then coach, Hilton-Smith has successfully worked on gender equality in football. Fran echoes sentiments shared by Thato and highlights the importance of women “forcing their way in” and proving that they are worthy.

Meet the Womentum Tribe who are owning their success and redefining what it means to be a woman for the generations of women to come.

Internationally acclaimed facilitator and moderator, Nozipho Tshabalala is amongst Africa Youth Awards 2019’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans. This conversation strategist is passionate about women empowerment.

Nozipho Tshabalala

There are many different perimeters where we show up as women. We are successful in many different ways. Successful as moms, successful as partners, successful as career women. Own your success, no matter where it is. Nozipho Tshabalala, Facilitator and Moderator

Kgothatso Moremedi is a fixed income dealer at Momentum Investments and does not shy away from challenges no matter how difficult. Women need to believe in themselves, she says, and own their success boldly.

Kgothatso Moremedi

Bag every milestone, every small achievement. Success is constantly pursued. Kgothatso Moremedi, Fixed Income Dealer — Momentum

Fran Hilton-Smith has played every role in the national football team; from that of player to team manager and then coach. She is a former SAFA technical director and has worked for FIFA in different positions including as a member of the World Cup committee since 2002.

Fran Hilton-Smith

We need a continual snowballing effect to break the barriers around gender inequality. We must never stop empowering women and encouraging them to be successful. Don’t apologise for what you have achieved. Fran Hilton-Smith, former technical director — SAFA

Thato Moagi has no qualms getting her hands dirty. The farmer and agripreneur is developing and managing farming operations in Limpopo and the Western Cape breaking down stereotypes around agriculture.

Thato Moagi

Growing up in Johannesburg, I never really had an image of what a female farmer looked like. I knew what the farmer’s wife or daughter looked like, but a woman farming was not something I could associate with. Women did the admin on farms, the books in the background. My story has unfolded in such a way to show girls that women are farmers and they look like me. Thato Moagi, Managing Director — Legae La Banareng Farms

For more inspiring conversations and articles like this one, head over to the Womentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess podcast feature page!