Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant?





Momentum’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess is a call for every woman to proudly and unapologetically own their success. The four-part podcast series is spearheaded by the Womentum Tribe, a class of powerful women who make no apologies for their success, leaving broken barriers and shattered stereotypes in their wake.

In the third episode of the #SheOwnsHerSuccess podcast series, Ana Scott, Ayabonga Khaka, Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa and Ndoni Mcunupart return to discuss the negative labels that society has attached to women in leadership roles.

Facilitator, Nozipho Tshabalala kicks off the conversation with a bold proclamation: “shrinkage is real” which leads to a discussion on humility versus owning your success and how that is often misunderstood as arrogance.

What happens when the women are referred to as “arrogant” or “bossy” – Ndoni and Ana assert themselves in a manner that will inspire many other women while Aya simply describes how, although she is a woman of few words, her actions speak volumes.

Charlotte echoes these sentiments and notes that one should be like a “thoroughbred” which simply gets the job done.

The conversation peaks as the women start talking money, a fitting topic for an independent financial analyst, Ana Scott who provides an interesting perspective on the relationship between money and power.

Meet the Womentum Tribe who are owning their success and redefining what it means to be a woman for the generations of women to come.

Independent financial adviser, Ana Scott gets up every day to achieve her goal of alleviating and eradicating poverty in South Africa by giving families their power back. Perseverance and hard work are qualities she holds dear.

Ana Scott

Believe in yourself and, you will see success. Share your story. Many women are walking on this journey. When we speak to each other, we make it easier. We can relate to each other. Ana Scott, Independent Financial Adviser — Momentum

Momentum Proteas cricketer, Ayabonga Khaka is one of South Africa’s most talented medium pace bowlers. She has made 78 appearances, including 21 T20’s and is in the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Ayabonga Khaka

Owning my success means being able to live into that which I am in this world for doing it to the best of my ability. On the journey to success, leave no room for doubt. Do what you have to do and do it well. Ayabonga Khaka, Cricketer — Momentum Proteas

There is no stopping Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Momentum’s head of marketing when it comes to empowering women and breaking down barriers. For her, success is not about money, but about being present in the moment and fulfilling life’s ambitions.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa

Success is failure turned inside out. It is two sides of the same coin. Sometimes you have to fail to be successful. Other times you are successful, yet you still fail. Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing — Momentum

Ndoni Mcunu is a scientist and environmentalist who is currently pursuing a PhD at the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand. She is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Black Women in Science, a registered non-profit aimed at providing scientific and research skills for science students and graduates.

Ndoni Mcunu

Make sure you have the skills to stand out. Don’t stop educating yourself. Ndoni Mcunu, Chief Executive Officer — Black Women in Science

For more inspiring conversations and articles like this one, head over to the Womentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess podcast feature page!