Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant?

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:20
Update: Sanparks has moved Khoisan occupiers of Cecilia Forrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks
Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:23
Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same? The President speak to address South Africa this week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management
Today at 12:27
Jooste fined R161.57m for insider trading
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail and the author of The Grand Scam
Today at 12:27
US election comment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 12:37
US Election 2020: Biden and Trump hit swing states
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 12:37
SARS to come down hard on taxpayers – with stricter punishments on the way
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jashwin Baijoo - Associate - Tax, Commercial and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:40
Report: Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 12:41
AFTER COVID-19-HIT ACADEMIC YEAR, MATRICS SET TO BEGIN FINAL EXAMS THIS WEEK
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
AFTER COVID-19-HIT ACADEMIC YEAR, MATRICS SET TO BEGIN FINAL EXAMS THIS WEEK
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.
Today at 12:45
RFI sheds light on SABC’s Internet streaming plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
Legal talk: You may retrench employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:56
ON THIS DAY | Springboks thump England to win 3rd Rugby World Cup title. Clip.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New food incubator Makers Landing taking shape at V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Westleigh Wilkinson
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Wilson's Waffles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathalie Sonnet
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Working from home: How unprofessional behaviour could get your fired
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillian Lumb
Today at 14:50
Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claude Lamon
Today at 18:08
Aspen wins Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
sealand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Hewlett - CEO at Sealand Gear
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Promised land
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
karl kemp
Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant?

2 November 2020 8:00 AM
by Staff Writer
Momentum
#SheOwnsHerSuccess
Womentum
Womentum Tribe

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Momentum’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess is a call for every woman to proudly and unapologetically own their success. The four-part podcast series is spearheaded by the Womentum Tribe, a class of powerful women who make no apologies for their success, leaving broken barriers and shattered stereotypes in their wake.

In the third episode of the #SheOwnsHerSuccess podcast series, Ana Scott, Ayabonga Khaka, Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa and Ndoni Mcunupart return to discuss the negative labels that society has attached to women in leadership roles.

Facilitator, Nozipho Tshabalala kicks off the conversation with a bold proclamation: “shrinkage is real” which leads to a discussion on humility versus owning your success and how that is often misunderstood as arrogance.

What happens when the women are referred to as “arrogant” or “bossy” – Ndoni and Ana assert themselves in a manner that will inspire many other women while Aya simply describes how, although she is a woman of few words, her actions speak volumes.

Charlotte echoes these sentiments and notes that one should be like a “thoroughbred” which simply gets the job done.

The conversation peaks as the women start talking money, a fitting topic for an independent financial analyst, Ana Scott who provides an interesting perspective on the relationship between money and power.

Meet the Womentum Tribe who are owning their success and redefining what it means to be a woman for the generations of women to come.

Independent financial adviser, Ana Scott gets up every day to achieve her goal of alleviating and eradicating poverty in South Africa by giving families their power back. Perseverance and hard work are qualities she holds dear.

Ana Scott

Believe in yourself and, you will see success. Share your story. Many women are walking on this journey. When we speak to each other, we make it easier. We can relate to each other.

Ana Scott, Independent Financial Adviser — Momentum

Momentum Proteas cricketer, Ayabonga Khaka is one of South Africa’s most talented medium pace bowlers. She has made 78 appearances, including 21 T20’s and is in the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Ayabonga Khaka

Owning my success means being able to live into that which I am in this world for doing it to the best of my ability. On the journey to success, leave no room for doubt. Do what you have to do and do it well.

Ayabonga Khaka, Cricketer — Momentum Proteas

There is no stopping Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Momentum’s head of marketing when it comes to empowering women and breaking down barriers. For her, success is not about money, but about being present in the moment and fulfilling life’s ambitions.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa

Success is failure turned inside out. It is two sides of the same coin. Sometimes you have to fail to be successful. Other times you are successful, yet you still fail.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Head of Marketing — Momentum

Ndoni Mcunu is a scientist and environmentalist who is currently pursuing a PhD at the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand. She is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Black Women in Science, a registered non-profit aimed at providing scientific and research skills for science students and graduates.

Ndoni Mcunu

Make sure you have the skills to stand out. Don’t stop educating yourself.

Ndoni Mcunu, Chief Executive Officer — Black Women in Science

For more inspiring conversations and articles like this one, head over to the Womentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess podcast feature page!


More from Momentum presents... #SheOwnsHerSuccess

momentum-thumbnail-2jpg

This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success

2 November 2020 8:00 AM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-4jpg

When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable

2 November 2020 8:00 AM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-2jpg

How South African women are shattering the barriers to success

2 November 2020 7:50 AM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Read More arrow_forward

