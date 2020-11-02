This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success





Momentum’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess is a call for every woman to proudly and unapologetically own their success. The four-part podcast series is spearheaded by the Womentum Tribe, a class of powerful women who make no apologies for their success, leaving broken barriers and shattered stereotypes in their wake.

In the final episode of the #SheOwnsHerSuccess podcast series, the Womentum Tribe furthers the conversation around why women who are owning their success are deemed arrogant in comparison to their male counterparts.

Thato shares her experience while dropping some much-needed tips on how to handle such situations. Fran supports Thato’s sentiments and further highlights the importance of women sharing their success with others and supporting one another. Economist, Sanisha delves deeper into the importance of financial independence for women.

The conversation concludes with each woman providing powerful and useful tips for other women.

Economist, Sanisha Packirisamy has never shied away from numbers. As an economist at Momentum Investments, she encourages women to become financially independent as it allows them to be the sole architect of their future.

Meet the Womentum Tribe who are owning their success and redefining what it means to be a woman for the generations of women to come.

Sanisha Packirisamy

Successful women lead to successful communities that lead to a successful country. Sanisha Packirisamy, Economist — Momentum Investments

Kgothatso Moremedi is a fixed income dealer at Momentum Investments and does not shy away from challenges no matter how difficult. Women need to believe in themselves, she says, and own their success boldly.

Kgothatso Moremedi

Bag every milestone, every small achievement. Success is constantly pursued. Kgothatso Moremedi, Fixed Income Dealer — Momentum Investments

Fran Hilton-Smith has played every role in the national football team; from that of player to team manager and then coach. She is a former SAFA technical director and has worked for FIFA in different positions including as a member of the World Cup committee since 2002.

Fran Hilton-Smith

We need a continual snowballing effect to break the barriers around gender inequality. We must never stop empowering women and encouraging them to be successful. Don’t apologise for what you have achieved. Fran Hilton-Smith, former technical director — SAFA

Thato Moagi has no qualms getting her hands dirty. The farmer and agripreneur is developing and managing farming operations in Limpopo and the Western Cape breaking down stereotypes around agriculture.

Thato Moagi

Growing up in Johannesburg, I never really had an image of what a female farmer looked like. I knew what the farmer’s wife or daughter looked like, but a woman farming was not something I could associate with. Women did the admin on farms, the books in the background. My story has unfolded in such a way to show girls that women are farmers and they look like me. Thato Moagi, Managing Director — Legae La Banareng Farms

