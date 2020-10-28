Top police officials among 28 arrested for firearms licensing fraud, corruption
Two police station commanders have been arrested in Gauteng in connection with firearms licensing fraud and corruption.
National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo gave details to the arrests on The Midday Report revealing that initially 28 were arrested 17 of those being police officials and 11 being civilians.
We have arrested a total of 28 suspects, which include two senior officers.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police
They have been arrested and charged with fraud, contravention of the Firearm Control Act and we're also looking at the possibility of going as far as money laundering but that will be determined as time progresses and as the investigations continue.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police
Vish explained that the Western Cape anti-gang unit together with the national anti-corruption unit have been investigating this case since 2017 and were only able to start arresting people this year in June as they had gathered enough evidence.
All of this will unfold in detail in court.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - National Police
Listen to the full interview...
