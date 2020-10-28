All eyes on Mboweni ahead of mini budget
Centre of Economic Development and Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule
This is the most important budget in post-apartheid history. Over the past decade, we had a lost decade in that per capita income did not grow.Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
We could see three years of declining GDP. The first talking point is is he gonna opt for a softer state. Why was the budget speech delayed? I am not sure but the SA bailout could have been a talking point.Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
The main issue is how the cuts are gonna be and the second talking point (among economists) is the public sector wage bill.Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
