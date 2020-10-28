Former state security minister Bongo, 10 suspects appear in court for corruption
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo and 10 suspects are expected to appear in a Mpumalanga court on Wednesday, over corruption and money laundering allegations.
The case relates to a dubious land deal totalling almost R124 million, dating as far back as 2011.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the story.
We are talking about 11 suspects and four companies and we understand that this happened when the Mpumalanga government was buying land or farms from private owners and the officials ensured that those prices were inflated so that they would allegedly get kickbacks.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The dubious land deal amounts to R124 million, however accused one, two and three allegedly stole R36-million of that money and the state has added theft charges as well, she reports.
Listen below to the full conversation:
