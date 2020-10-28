Govt to raise billions through tax revenue adjustments, but details sparse
The Finance Minister's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) contained worrying news for tax payers.
Tito Mboweni says in order to reduce South Africa's fiscal deficit, taxes will increase by R5 billion in 2021/22.
Further increases are set to follow until the 2024/25 financial year.
"Government has projected tax increases of R5 billion in 2021/22, R10 billion in 2022/23, R10 billion in 2023/24 and R15 billion in 2024/25."
RELATED: How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?
On The Money Show, Le Roux Roelofse (Tax Director at Deloitte) says the outlook for taxpayers may not be as bad as we might think.
There's a frank acknowledgement in the detailed framework that was released that increased taxes will probably have a negative effect on growth, and it acknowledged that growth is the way with the reduction in the public wage bill, to tackle the debt crisis.Le Roux Roelofse, Tax Director - Deloitte
What we may find and what some people expected is that we could see a solidarity- or a surcharge-type tax to get us through the next year or two or three, while we're consolidating the debt.Le Roux Roelofse, Tax Director - Deloitte
That would be plugging some holes in the dyke, but ultimately I think the acknowledgement here is that you can't kill the patient to save his life!Le Roux Roelofse, Tax Director - Deloitte
Listen to more 'mini-budget' reaction in the audio below: (Roelofse is at 1:54)
More from Business
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company
You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.Read More
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money
The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers
"We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus).Read More
MTBPS: Inside the R500-bn fiscal relief package
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has detailed initiatives by the government to provide fiscal relief worth more than R500 billion.Read More
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?
A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections
Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020Read More
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More