Govt to raise billions through tax revenue adjustments, but details sparse





The Finance Minister's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) contained worrying news for tax payers.

Tito Mboweni says in order to reduce South Africa's fiscal deficit, taxes will increase by R5 billion in 2021/22.

Further increases are set to follow until the 2024/25 financial year.

"Government has projected tax increases of R5 billion in 2021/22, R10 billion in 2022/23, R10 billion in 2023/24 and R15 billion in 2024/25."

On The Money Show, Le Roux Roelofse (Tax Director at Deloitte) says the outlook for taxpayers may not be as bad as we might think.

There's a frank acknowledgement in the detailed framework that was released that increased taxes will probably have a negative effect on growth, and it acknowledged that growth is the way with the reduction in the public wage bill, to tackle the debt crisis. Le Roux Roelofse, Tax Director - Deloitte

What we may find and what some people expected is that we could see a solidarity- or a surcharge-type tax to get us through the next year or two or three, while we're consolidating the debt. Le Roux Roelofse, Tax Director - Deloitte

That would be plugging some holes in the dyke, but ultimately I think the acknowledgement here is that you can't kill the patient to save his life! Le Roux Roelofse, Tax Director - Deloitte

Listen to more 'mini-budget' reaction in the audio below: (Roelofse is at 1:54)