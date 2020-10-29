PSA threatens shutdown for months if public wage demands are not met
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned that the country is heading for a debt crisis if it doesn't change its spending habits.
Mboweni delivered the 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
The Treasury puts its estimate of economic contraction for 2020 at 7.8 per cent, recovering to real GDP growth of 3.3 per cent in 2021.
One of the main fiscal measures Mboweni outlined to narrow the budget deficit on Wednesday is to cut the public wage bill and stabilise debt over the next five years.
RELATED: SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
The Public Servants Association says the Finance Minister’s statements on public service salaries are a declaration of war against labour in the public service.
Bongani Bongwa chats to PSA assistant general manager Rueben Maleka to reflect on the Mboweni's speech.
We are disappointed with the attitude and the manner in which the minister is dealing with very important issues.Rueben Maleka, Assistant general manager - PSA
He says the minister's announcements make the PSA very angry.
He is going to meet fire with fire because as we speak all unions will meet on Friday and will table demands for next year while our court case will come in December.Rueben Maleka, Assistant general manager - PSA
Come the time that we table demands and they don't come to the party, they will find us in the street. If it means we shutdown the public service for months, we will do so.Rueben Maleka, Assistant general manager - PSA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane
The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.Read More
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail
Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife
Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later.Read More
Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery
The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.Read More
Numsa welcomes Mboweni decision to give SAA wings with a further R10.5 billion
Gareth Newham of ISS says giving priority to fund an airline we don't need using money for services needed doesn't make sense.Read More
I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma
Zuma, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning, said people had what he called ‘a crazy infatuation’ with his former business associates.Read More
MTBPS: Inside the R500-bn fiscal relief package
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has detailed initiatives by the government to provide fiscal relief worth more than R500 billion.Read More
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
Mabuza not aware of any investigation involving him - Presidency
His office has noted the media coverage on the arrest of about 11 people, for alleged fraud during 2011 and 2012 in Mpumalanga.Read More