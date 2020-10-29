PSA threatens shutdown for months if public wage demands are not met





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned that the country is heading for a debt crisis if it doesn't change its spending habits.

Mboweni delivered the 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

The Treasury puts its estimate of economic contraction for 2020 at 7.8 per cent, recovering to real GDP growth of 3.3 per cent in 2021.

One of the main fiscal measures Mboweni outlined to narrow the budget deficit on Wednesday is to cut the public wage bill and stabilise debt over the next five years.

The Public Servants Association says the Finance Minister’s statements on public service salaries are a declaration of war against labour in the public service.

Bongani Bongwa chats to PSA assistant general manager Rueben Maleka to reflect on the Mboweni's speech.

We are disappointed with the attitude and the manner in which the minister is dealing with very important issues. Rueben Maleka, Assistant general manager - PSA

He says the minister's announcements make the PSA very angry.

He is going to meet fire with fire because as we speak all unions will meet on Friday and will table demands for next year while our court case will come in December. Rueben Maleka, Assistant general manager - PSA

Come the time that we table demands and they don't come to the party, they will find us in the street. If it means we shutdown the public service for months, we will do so. Rueben Maleka, Assistant general manager - PSA

Listen below to the full conversation: