I say big ups to public sector salary freeze - Callers debate the mini budget
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday proposed that the public service wage increases will be frozen for the next three years.
The minister argued that the wage bill would be the biggest contributor to the R300 billion savings government want to accumulate to return public finances to a sustainable position.
Civil servants have now threatened to go on strike if the government’s plan to freeze their salaries in the next coming years materialises.
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show expressed their opinions on the wage increase being frozen and corruption being the reason we have so much debt in the country.
One of the listeners by the name of Siboniso argued that since the minister announced the wage bill being frozen people in the public and private sector have become divided and that this is the time the country should be sticking together and fighting corruption as poor leadership has led the country into this mess.
The fact is there is no leadership in this country and that is a fact. This poor leadership has led to a grand scale of corruption which has left all of us having to swallow this bitter pill.Siboniso, Caller
Another caller agreed with Siboniso saying South Africans should take a stand against corruption but not by having protests.
It's dangerous to be divided on the proposal being presented with but I disagree with going to the streets to demonstrate, that is playing into their hands.Abby, Caller
RELATED: PSA threaten a shutdown for months if public wage demands are not met
A caller by the name of Tebogo felt the wage bill being frozen is a great move by the government as he believed most public sector workers do not perform well in their jobs.
I say big ups to salary cuts.Tebogo, Caller
A caller by the name of Fatima argued against Tebogo's statement, saying it was unfair for him to generalise as she is a public sector worker and believes she has worked hard for her money.
When it was lockdown I was seen as an essential worker, I had to make a plan to go to work, there was no public transport, I have a disability I don’t know where people take this notion we relax and earn big salaries. I think I have worked hard enough.Fatima, Caller
Listen to the full interview below...
