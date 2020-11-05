Hear us out... you should take a walk with us this weekend!

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN:Dudu Myeni reveals identity of a witness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Post Cabinet Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
First Day of Matric Exams
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:40
Constitutional Court may have to rule on Zuma subpoena
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 16:20
Survey: South African Medical aid customer satisfaction
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ineke Prinsloo, Head of Customer Insights at Consulta
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: Poor state of our heritage sites
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebo More, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Chairmaine Botha, Chief Director for Cultural Affairs in Gauteng
Today at 16:50
Gang - Run extortion rackets within Cape Town and the surrounding areas
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Update on the US election 2020 polls
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police. 5 November 2020 2:01 PM
Minister Angie Motshekga confident as matric exams start Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says the pupils came out with a sense of relief on Thursday afternoon. 5 November 2020 1:27 PM
The thing about numbers is that they strengthen your argument - Lesetja Kganyago In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks about his life, career and family. 5 November 2020 12:08 PM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa will address the nation after a Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 5 November 2020 11:44 AM
Dudu Myeni publicly refused to be held accountable - Karyn Maughan Pundits reflect on proceedings at state capture inquiry where former SAA board chair exercised her right not to answer questions. 5 November 2020 7:52 AM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
View all Politics
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 5 November 2020 1:33 PM
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win' Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections. 5 November 2020 8:46 AM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Hear us out... you should take a walk with us this weekend!

5 November 2020 1:26 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

Walking the Talk is good for everyone. But in case you forgot during lockdown, here are just 10 benefits of outdoor exercise...
Virtual Walk the Talk

Whatever your personal health and body goals are, taking a brisk walk will help you achieve them one step at a time.

Most would probably swoon at the idea of having to take a walk for anything besides for practical and in most cases that means the distance from the house to car, but what if we listed 10 reasons why even taking a brisk walk down your road would be beneficial for you, would it motivate you walk your way to a better you?

Here are our top 10 reasons why taking a walk should be on your list of things to do:

Walk your way to a good heart

Taking brisk walks can lower your risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes as much as running can. The only difference – walking eases the impact on your bones and joints, reducing your chances of injury. If you’re serious about your cardiovascular health, take more steps throughout the day and, track them using a pedometer or fitness tracker to make sure you’re staying on track. Remember, every single step counts on your journey to good heart health.

Pregnant – no problem. Walking is beneficial for you and the baby

The great thing about walking is that it’s a low-impact exercise. If you’re pregnant and trying to stay in shape, don’t underestimate the power of a brisk stride. It doesn’t matter which trimester you’re in or what your fitness level is – feel free to enjoy the benefits of walking the recommended 150 minutes a week during your pregnancy.

Walking can help you to lose weight

This is quite an obvious one – among some of the health benefits of walking, losing weight is something that regular walkers can look forward to. Regular walking is one of the most effective exercises for reducing belly fat and, improving the body’s response to insulin. If you live close to work, ditch the commute and take a walk home.

In a bad mood? Clear your mind with a walk

The next time you’re feeling blue – lift your spirits with a brisk walk. Studies from psychologists at Iowa State University have shown that walking for at least 12 minutes is a powerful way to lift your mood – even without stepping outside the comfort of your home. So, the next time you feel the urge to pour a tall glass of wine at the end of a rough day – take it in your stride with this calorie-free approach.

Read: Your dog wants to Walk the Talk with you - and here's why you should oblige

Ditch the meds, out-walk depression…

The cure for depression is not drugs – doctors are steering away from prescribing anti-depressants which alter the brain’s chemical balance, in favour of a prescription for walking. Regular walking has been proven to release feel good endorphins, making substantial difference in the lives of people suffering from depression. In addition, scientists have found that effects of walking lasted longer than the effects of the medication.

Fun with friends! Socialise at a distance

While taking a walk alone is a great way to clear your head, walking with a friend at a good social distance is much more fun. You'll quickly reap the rewards of connecting without distractions.

Walking is free!

Let’s be honest – gyms can be quite expensive. The costs of memberships, protein shakes and work-out wear all add up. It shouldn’t have to – especially when you can walk your way to fitness. Keep more cash in the bank by walking your way to good health for just 30 minutes every day.

Stumped for creative ideas? Take a stroll.

Feeling stuck at work? Research has shown that a brisk walk around the office block can enhance your creativity. Don’t waste your time staring into a blank document on the computer screen, put on your mask and stretch your legs. It'll get your creative juices flowing.

Type 2 Diabetes? Take a walk!

If you’ve been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, following doctors’ orders and taking regular walks could be the best thing that you’ll ever do for your health. Walking not only improves the manner in which your body responds to insulin but, it also reduces your chances of becoming insulin resistant. Walking at a brisk pace can improve your body's ability to use insulin, lower stubborn blood sugar levels as well as lowering stress levels.

Want killer abs? Take a walk

It’s a fact, walking can help melt away some of your belly bulge to make way for chiselled abs. However, it is important to maintain proper form in order to strengthen the abs. Making minor adjustments to your walking routine can activate the abs you’ve been dreaming of.

Read: Wondering how to walk the talk... virtually?

Invest in your health by making a commitment now to Walk the Talk on 8 November 2020... When you enter you can choose from three distances: 3km, 5km or 10km - depending on your fitness levels. Everyone is welcome!


5 November 2020 1:26 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

More from Register now for 702 Virtual Walk the Talk

generic-ad-702-05112020jpg

A call to help reverse the international decline in blood supply

5 November 2020 8:50 AM

As the country emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns that disrupted life as we knew it, the need for blood and blood products continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

untitled-design-1jpg

Wondering how to walk the talk... virtually?

28 October 2020 11:34 AM

Love the annual event, but not sure what the "virtual" format entails? This article is for those uninitiated in virtual events...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

photo-1588726295363-1a586f6be019jpg

Your dog wants to Walk the Talk with you - and here's why you should oblige

27 October 2020 8:49 AM

Most know walking has benefits for humans, but this is why you should take your best friend along with you..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wtt-article-thumb-smalljpg

Walk your talk, for your cause!

23 October 2020 3:29 PM

We're jumping at the opportunity to reframe 2020, to learn from what Covid-19 has taught us, and to move on positively, together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections

World

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week

Politics

The thing about numbers is that they strengthen your argument - Lesetja Kganyago

Local

EWN Highlights

EU warns no return to pre-crisis economy before 2023

5 November 2020 2:26 PM

Ramaphosa eyes COVID-19 family meeting ahead of December silly season

5 November 2020 1:52 PM

Confident Biden edges ahead in US election, while Trump cries foul

5 November 2020 1:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA