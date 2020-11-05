Hear us out... you should take a walk with us this weekend!





Whatever your personal health and body goals are, taking a brisk walk will help you achieve them one step at a time.

Most would probably swoon at the idea of having to take a walk for anything besides for practical and in most cases that means the distance from the house to car, but what if we listed 10 reasons why even taking a brisk walk down your road would be beneficial for you, would it motivate you walk your way to a better you?

Here are our top 10 reasons why taking a walk should be on your list of things to do:

Walk your way to a good heart

Taking brisk walks can lower your risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes as much as running can. The only difference – walking eases the impact on your bones and joints, reducing your chances of injury. If you’re serious about your cardiovascular health, take more steps throughout the day and, track them using a pedometer or fitness tracker to make sure you’re staying on track. Remember, every single step counts on your journey to good heart health.

Pregnant – no problem. Walking is beneficial for you and the baby

The great thing about walking is that it’s a low-impact exercise. If you’re pregnant and trying to stay in shape, don’t underestimate the power of a brisk stride. It doesn’t matter which trimester you’re in or what your fitness level is – feel free to enjoy the benefits of walking the recommended 150 minutes a week during your pregnancy.

Walking can help you to lose weight

This is quite an obvious one – among some of the health benefits of walking, losing weight is something that regular walkers can look forward to. Regular walking is one of the most effective exercises for reducing belly fat and, improving the body’s response to insulin. If you live close to work, ditch the commute and take a walk home.

In a bad mood? Clear your mind with a walk

The next time you’re feeling blue – lift your spirits with a brisk walk. Studies from psychologists at Iowa State University have shown that walking for at least 12 minutes is a powerful way to lift your mood – even without stepping outside the comfort of your home. So, the next time you feel the urge to pour a tall glass of wine at the end of a rough day – take it in your stride with this calorie-free approach.

Ditch the meds, out-walk depression…

The cure for depression is not drugs – doctors are steering away from prescribing anti-depressants which alter the brain’s chemical balance, in favour of a prescription for walking. Regular walking has been proven to release feel good endorphins, making substantial difference in the lives of people suffering from depression. In addition, scientists have found that effects of walking lasted longer than the effects of the medication.

Fun with friends! Socialise at a distance

While taking a walk alone is a great way to clear your head, walking with a friend at a good social distance is much more fun. You'll quickly reap the rewards of connecting without distractions.

Walking is free!

Let’s be honest – gyms can be quite expensive. The costs of memberships, protein shakes and work-out wear all add up. It shouldn’t have to – especially when you can walk your way to fitness. Keep more cash in the bank by walking your way to good health for just 30 minutes every day.

Stumped for creative ideas? Take a stroll.

Feeling stuck at work? Research has shown that a brisk walk around the office block can enhance your creativity. Don’t waste your time staring into a blank document on the computer screen, put on your mask and stretch your legs. It'll get your creative juices flowing.

Type 2 Diabetes? Take a walk!

If you’ve been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, following doctors’ orders and taking regular walks could be the best thing that you’ll ever do for your health. Walking not only improves the manner in which your body responds to insulin but, it also reduces your chances of becoming insulin resistant. Walking at a brisk pace can improve your body's ability to use insulin, lower stubborn blood sugar levels as well as lowering stress levels.

Want killer abs? Take a walk

It’s a fact, walking can help melt away some of your belly bulge to make way for chiselled abs. However, it is important to maintain proper form in order to strengthen the abs. Making minor adjustments to your walking routine can activate the abs you’ve been dreaming of.

