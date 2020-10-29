I say the dusty streets of Soweto in a loving spirit - Felicia Mabuza-Suttle





Veteran TV talk show host and entrepreneur Felicia Mabuza-Suttle was born in Sophiatown until she was about 7 when her family moved to Soweto.

Mabuza-Suttle explained to Clement Manyathela why she had described Soweto as the dusty, daring, and dangerous streets back in the 90s.

Later we moved to Soweto but my childhood years are fond memories of the dusty streets of Soweto and I called them dusty then and some of them still are until this day. I say it in a loving spirit when I say the dusty, daring, dangerous streets of Soweto and in the 70s they were dangerous and we had to keep young people out of these streets and that is why I created a dance school. Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Veteran TV talk show host and entrepreneur

Mabuza-Suttle spoke of how activists Steve Biko inspired her to open a dance school.

Steve Biko had said to use any means possible to conscientise young people so to me it was using dance and songs with messages that will change mindsets. Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Veteran TV talk show host and entrepreneur

Mabuza-Suttle described her love for the late legendary South African singer-songwriter Miriam Makeba.

There were these big radios and I used to pull the chair up and open the lid to try and find Miriam Makeba inside the radio. Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Veteran TV talk show host and entrepreneur

I got to love and know Mirriam Makeba, I used to be fascinated with her. Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Veteran TV talk show host and entrepreneur

In the 1960s and 1970s, many black South Africans went overseas to study to evade the apartheid regime. Mabuza-Suttle was among them, studying at Marquette University in the United States.

Mabuza-Suttle then returned to South Africa in 1982 to work for Radio Bophuthatswana. She explained how difficult it was then to be a leader, especially as a young opinionated woman.

It was a difficult time because, obviously, we lived in a patriarchal society and coming back with ideas that I thought were going to be well accepted, a woman overseeing the newsroom, etc. It was just a culture shock to the system to most young men but also I was also very young and opinionated. Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Veteran TV talk show host and entrepreneur

Mabuza-Suttle spoke of her life in America and how the country needs ubuntu more than ever currently.

Somehow America has lost it and it used to have it. I came to America because of the spirit of ubuntu because someone realised the need to help me with my education and help me get educated here. Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Veteran TV talk show host and entrepreneur

I never thought of a day where I would see people walking with guns that are exposed, intimidating people. It is not the America we know or yearned to come and study or visit. Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Veteran TV talk show host and entrepreneur

Mabuza-Suttle spoke of why she keeps in touch with all the South African trends, saying it is based on her love for the youth and her ability to connect with what they are doing.

