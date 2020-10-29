Numsa welcomes Mboweni decision to give SAA wings with a further R10.5 billion
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced that government has allocated another R10.5 billion to the South African Airways in his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.
He said the money will be made available by reducing the funds allocated to national departments like the South African Police Service as well as Higher Education, their entities including cutting from provincial and local government grants.
RELATED: SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
Mandy Wiener chats to Institute for Security Studies head of governance Gareth Newham and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola to give more insight on the matter.
Giving priority to fund an airline that we don't need while using money for services that we do need doesn't make sense. The police will have to find a way where they can cut their budget and that might not be a bad thing for the Saps.Gareth Newham, Head of governance - Institute for Security Studies
Hlubi-Majola says Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) welcome the decision by the minister.
Finally the money SAA has been requiring to fund the business rescue and the restructuring has been allocated.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
Listen below to Gareth Newham's interview:
Listen below Hlubi-Majola interview:
More from Politics
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane
The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.Read More
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail
Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife
Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later.Read More
Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery
The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.Read More
I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma
Zuma, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning, said people had what he called ‘a crazy infatuation’ with his former business associates.Read More
MTBPS: Inside the R500-bn fiscal relief package
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has detailed initiatives by the government to provide fiscal relief worth more than R500 billion.Read More
PSA threatens shutdown for months if public wage demands are not met
Assistant general manager Rueben Maleka reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's MTBPS on Wednesday.Read More
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
Mabuza not aware of any investigation involving him - Presidency
His office has noted the media coverage on the arrest of about 11 people, for alleged fraud during 2011 and 2012 in Mpumalanga.Read More