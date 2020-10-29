Numsa welcomes Mboweni decision to give SAA wings with a further R10.5 billion





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced that government has allocated another R10.5 billion to the South African Airways in his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

He said the money will be made available by reducing the funds allocated to national departments like the South African Police Service as well as Higher Education, their entities including cutting from provincial and local government grants.

Mandy Wiener chats to Institute for Security Studies head of governance Gareth Newham and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola to give more insight on the matter.

Giving priority to fund an airline that we don't need while using money for services that we do need doesn't make sense. The police will have to find a way where they can cut their budget and that might not be a bad thing for the Saps. Gareth Newham, Head of governance - Institute for Security Studies

Hlubi-Majola says Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) welcome the decision by the minister.

Finally the money SAA has been requiring to fund the business rescue and the restructuring has been allocated. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

