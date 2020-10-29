Beware! Thieves use new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars





Thieves posing as technicians have been targeting Clients of vehicle tracking companies informing them that their tracking device is faulty.

The scammers then ask to test drive the car to check if along the way it might work only to never return.

Executive of operational services at Tracker South Africa Ron Knott-Craig alerted listeners on this new scam and ways in which people can identify them.

People should be aware of the tracker technicians' uniform, that it is clearly branded and they have an ID car with them so check that as well. Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

We have communicated with our technicians and customers that in the case where there is uncertainty, there is a number that the technicians will provide. He will tell the operator the customer’s name and the operator will call the customer directly from the tracking company confirming and going through security checks that this is a tracker technician and everything is on board. Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

Listen to the full interview below...