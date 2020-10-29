Government can give SAA R10.5bn, let the caregiver grant continue - Black Sash
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during his mid-term budget speech on Wednesday announced that that the R350 COVID-19 social relief grant will be extended to the end of January while temporary increases in other grants including child support grant will come to an end.
Tomorrow, Black Sash Trust will appear at the Pretoria High court in an urgent application against the South Africa Social Security Agency and the Minister of Social Development and finance in regards to concerns that the R440 caregiver grant will terminate at the end of the month.
Director of Black Sash Lynette Maart argued on The Afternoon Drive that if the government can fund South African Airways with R10.5 billion, it can extend the Caregivers grant.
It is a right in the Constitution. The government has a lot of money to bail out South African Airways, there are other places where they are a lot of expenditure that is not necessarily useful at this point.Lynette Maart, Director - Black Sash
The caregivers grant continued from June and will end in October and we are saying that is the other equation of supporting those of the ages of 18 to 59 with no social assistance and now we are in a pandemic and the grant should continue.Lynette Maart, Director - Black Sash
Listen to the full interview below...
