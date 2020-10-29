Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to former president Jacob Zuma's call that he should recuse himself from the state capture commission.
Last month, Zuma wrote a letter to the commission via his legal team saying he believes that Zondo is biased - based on their historical family relations. L
Zondo has now responded to these claims, saying he had a child with the sister of former first lady Thobeka Madiba about 25 years ago.
Zondo says the relationship ended in the 1009s, many years before the two got married and has no bearing on the execution of his duties as chairperson of the commission. He also says Zuma has never complained or registered a concern in the past when he presided over a case involving him.
Zuma is insisting that Zondo recuse himself before he returns to the commission to testify.
More from Politics
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane
The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.Read More
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail
Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery
The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.Read More
Numsa welcomes Mboweni decision to give SAA wings with a further R10.5 billion
Gareth Newham of ISS says giving priority to fund an airline we don't need using money for services needed doesn't make sense.Read More
I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma
Zuma, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning, said people had what he called ‘a crazy infatuation’ with his former business associates.Read More
MTBPS: Inside the R500-bn fiscal relief package
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has detailed initiatives by the government to provide fiscal relief worth more than R500 billion.Read More
PSA threatens shutdown for months if public wage demands are not met
Assistant general manager Rueben Maleka reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's MTBPS on Wednesday.Read More
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
Mabuza not aware of any investigation involving him - Presidency
His office has noted the media coverage on the arrest of about 11 people, for alleged fraud during 2011 and 2012 in Mpumalanga.Read More