Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife





Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to former president Jacob Zuma's call that he should recuse himself from the state capture commission.

Last month, Zuma wrote a letter to the commission via his legal team saying he believes that Zondo is biased - based on their historical family relations. L

Zondo has now responded to these claims, saying he had a child with the sister of former first lady Thobeka Madiba about 25 years ago.

Zondo says the relationship ended in the 1009s, many years before the two got married and has no bearing on the execution of his duties as chairperson of the commission. He also says Zuma has never complained or registered a concern in the past when he presided over a case involving him.

Zuma is insisting that Zondo recuse himself before he returns to the commission to testify.