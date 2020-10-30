Healthcare workers urged to walk in their scrubs during 702 Walk the Talk





The 702 Walk the Talk has been running for the past 19 years and has inspired a sense of community and shared vision for Johannesburg residents.

However, due to the coronavirus, this year, Walk the Talk is going virtual, giving everyone in the country the opportunity to walk anywhere, reflect on 2020 as well as walk for a cause that is very close to their hearts.

RELATED: The annual 702 Walk the Talk is back, but not as you know it

Dr Maggie Mojapelo-Mokotedi and Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko are walking for all the fallen healthcare workers who were in the frontlines fighting against the virus.

Mokotedi-Mapiloko and Innovation consultant Nomsa Mnguni join Bongani Bingwa to talk about why this year's Walk the Talk is special to them.

My mother and I started an exciting project we started in Dainfern which allows us to not only see patients physically but also remotely. Nomsa Mnguni, Innovation consultant

COVID-19 brought a myriad of challenges but we never thought we would see the number of healthcare workers passing away from the virus. Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko, Healthcare Online Memorial

Mojapelo-Mokotedi then created an online memorial to encapsulate the legacy of all the fallen heroes.

Mnguni whose mother was a healthcare worker and succumbed to COVID-19, says she is grateful for the two doctors that helped her deal with the passing of her mother.

The Healthcare Online Memorial initially was based on creating a platform to showcase the number of frontline workers and fighters who have passed away. Through this memorial, we ended up with family members reaching out to us. Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko, Healthcare Online Memorial

Mokotedi-Mapiloko urges all healthcare workers who will be participating in the virtual Walk the Talk to walk in their scrubs in support of all the fallen heroes.

People interested in reaching out to them can send an email to info@healthcareheroes.co.za

Listen below to the full conversation: