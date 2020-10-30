[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father





Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father

Social media is talking after Kim Kardashian received a hologram birthday wish from her late father Rob Kardashian.

Watch the videos below:

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

