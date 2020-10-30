'I, Bongani Bongo, have not benefited or taken any money from a project'
African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament and former state security minister Bongani Bongo and his brother Joel were released on R10,000 bail each by the Mbombela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He was among 11 individuals and 4 companies who were arrested for allegations of fraud, corruption, and money laundering related to his tenure in the Mpumalanga government.
In a separate case, Bongo has been accused of trying to bribe the Eskom inquiry's evidence leader in 2017.
Bongo joined The Clement Manyathela Show, where he maintained his innocence claiming that the charges are 'rubbish' and a political statement from those who have something against him.
I asked what the charges were and they said I drove my brother's car and I have indirectly benefited by driving my brother's car.Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament
Bongo says his brother is an accountant who booked one of the business people who was alleged to be involved in a corruption case and that he was indirectly involved because he drove his brother's car. He added that as a lawyer he would not get involved in any corruption case or sign dubious drafts.
I was responsible to draft some of the contracts and what I am telling you is that I am a lawyer, I wouldn't draft anything that is dubious. That is why I am telling you from the side of the department all the documentation that was provided everything we drafted was above board.Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament
I, Bongani Bongo, have not benefited or taken any money from a project in Mpumalanga and elsewhere.Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament
RELATED: Former state security minister Bongo, 10 suspects appear in court for corruption
Bongo challenged the National Prosecuting Authority on the charges saying they are entering a political issue.
Actually, it is not those deals that are dubious it is these charges that are dubious.Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament
Bongo says the ANC national executive committee is looking into his case and his fate within the organisation. He added that the Constitution says a person should be presumed innocent until proven guilty and that it would be unfair if he was dismissed before he was proven guilty.
The Constitution of South Africa has a supreme law and it took the ANC 82 years to fight for that constitution that we have in this country. We now can not change the Constitution because we do not like Bongo.Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectatorsRead More
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane
The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.Read More
'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time'
Tshepo Mohlala on how he has turned his failures into successes over the years as an entrepreneur.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
Steenhuisen has advantage as he has been acting DA leader since last year'
Democratic Alliance holds a virtual elective conference this weekend with Mbali Ntuli and John Steenhuisen vying for the top post.Read More
Healthcare workers urged to walk in their scrubs during 702 Walk the Talk
Dr Malebo Mokotedi-Mapiloko and Dr Maggie Mojapelo-Mokotedi created Healthcare Online Memorial and will walk in their honour.Read More
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money
The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.Read More
Government can give SAA R10.5bn, let the caregiver grant continue - Black Sash
The Pretoria High Court is set to hear an urgent application against the South Africa Social Security Agency.Read More
Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery
The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.Read More
Beware! Thieves use new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars
Tracker South Africa operational services executive Ron Knott-Craig gives advice as to how to avoid vehicle tracker scammers.Read More