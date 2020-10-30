



African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament and former state security minister Bongani Bongo and his brother Joel were released on R10,000 bail each by the Mbombela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was among 11 individuals and 4 companies who were arrested for allegations of fraud, corruption, and money laundering related to his tenure in the Mpumalanga government.

In a separate case, Bongo has been accused of trying to bribe the Eskom inquiry's evidence leader in 2017.

Bongo joined The Clement Manyathela Show, where he maintained his innocence claiming that the charges are 'rubbish' and a political statement from those who have something against him.

I asked what the charges were and they said I drove my brother's car and I have indirectly benefited by driving my brother's car. Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament

Bongo says his brother is an accountant who booked one of the business people who was alleged to be involved in a corruption case and that he was indirectly involved because he drove his brother's car. He added that as a lawyer he would not get involved in any corruption case or sign dubious drafts.

I was responsible to draft some of the contracts and what I am telling you is that I am a lawyer, I wouldn't draft anything that is dubious. That is why I am telling you from the side of the department all the documentation that was provided everything we drafted was above board. Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament

I, Bongani Bongo, have not benefited or taken any money from a project in Mpumalanga and elsewhere. Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament

RELATED: Former state security minister Bongo, 10 suspects appear in court for corruption

Bongo challenged the National Prosecuting Authority on the charges saying they are entering a political issue.

Actually, it is not those deals that are dubious it is these charges that are dubious. Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament

Bongo says the ANC national executive committee is looking into his case and his fate within the organisation. He added that the Constitution says a person should be presumed innocent until proven guilty and that it would be unfair if he was dismissed before he was proven guilty.

The Constitution of South Africa has a supreme law and it took the ANC 82 years to fight for that constitution that we have in this country. We now can not change the Constitution because we do not like Bongo. Bongani Bongo, African National Congress Member of Parliament

Listen to the full interview below...