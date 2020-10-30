High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has been granted bail by the Johannesburg High Court.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng set aside the decision from a lower court to deny him bail.
He is facing fraud and corruption charging for allegedly bribing influential politicians such as Vincent Smith, the then chairperson of Parliament's correctional services committee.
RELATED: Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer
Agrizzi is currently in critical condition in a hospital.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Agrizzi lawyer Daniel Witz and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise to give more insight on the matter.
We are ecstatic, this is a verdict we wanted after two weeks and a few sleepless nights. His health is the most important worry at the moment, but we were informed that he was taken off the ventilator.Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer
Modise says the judgment was around whether the decision by the magistrates court earlier this month was in the interest of justice or not.
We are dealing with a matter where Agrizzi is in a hospital fighting for his life and his health should be considered in the ruling for bail.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
