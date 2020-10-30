CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction'





Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board of Cricket South Africa will comprise of nine members and be in place for an initial period of three months.

The members include Judge Zak Yaqoob who will be the chairperson and former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat. The other members are Omphile Ramela‚ Judith February‚ Professor Andre Odendaal‚ Dr Stavros Nicolaou‚ Xolani Vonya‚ Andile Mbatha and Caroline Mampuru.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro for more on this.

It's taken about seven or eight years for the Nicholson report to even be considered being implemented at CSA. It's good to see that there's a wide variety of people from varying fields that can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction. Michael Pedro, Eyewitness News sports reporter

There are a few names that have been associated with CSA ... It's a decent mix of names. The minister stressed their role essentially is to gonna be to implement certain areas of the Fundudzi Report and to obviously carry through what's left of the Nicholson to be implemented. They have a three-month period that the interim board is gonna be in place for. Michael Pedro, Eyewitness News sports reporter

It does mean that the AGM at the beginning of December will most likely be postponed again, which is not great but it's a step in the right direction. Michael Pedro, Eyewitness News sports reporter

