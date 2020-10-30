I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis
Jimmy Nevis has shown his artistry this week because he has prepared a memorable 702 Unplugged recording. He is the festival king because he has been on so many stages and has collaborated with some of the finest in South Africa. He dominates the chats too.
He speaks to Azania Mosaka about his music and more.
It's good to do a special live performance. It's a mixture of Magenta and also sharing some of my favourites songs.Jimmy Nevis, Musician
'Fetch Your Life' was soundtrack during lockdown because it kept me in the gym. It's one of those tracks because during lockdown you had to make a decision, whether you're gonna like pig out or try and maintain some balance. I think I did a bit of both.Jimmy Nevis, Musician
It's such a motivational track, in a time of such uncertainty. We saw so much happening we were forced to adapt. I got to finish up on projects that have been hanging in the air, I also got to gro abroad. Magenta is the name of a song. It's also like a sunset. It fits in so well with where we are as a country.Jimmy Nevis, Musician
Last year I to myself I need to have fun with my music and enjoy the people I work with. Magenta song is about going beyond your limitations. I love looking at kids and reminding me of my experience.Jimmy Nevis, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/z54JmdCu-eQ Remember to subscribe and hit the bell to get notifications when we post new content.
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela in TikTok video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Phone repair man finds cash and note while fixing a device
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] New Oreo proud parent ad pulls at everyone's heartstrings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Father and son game of basketball leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Grand unveiling of Pokemon cards turns sour as cards turn out to be fake
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Father goes shopping in underwear to protest store non-essential rule
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Australian school teaching young girls how to change a tyre, has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Miss SA is powerful platform, has changed lives of many including mine - Shudu
Shudufhadzo Musida reflects on her winning MissSA pageant and how her life has changed.Read More
Kind stranger gets barefoot child's feet washed and buys him new shoes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More