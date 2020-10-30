I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis





Jimmy Nevis has shown his artistry this week because he has prepared a memorable 702 Unplugged recording. He is the festival king because he has been on so many stages and has collaborated with some of the finest in South Africa. He dominates the chats too.

He speaks to Azania Mosaka about his music and more.

It's good to do a special live performance. It's a mixture of Magenta and also sharing some of my favourites songs. Jimmy Nevis, Musician

'Fetch Your Life' was soundtrack during lockdown because it kept me in the gym. It's one of those tracks because during lockdown you had to make a decision, whether you're gonna like pig out or try and maintain some balance. I think I did a bit of both. Jimmy Nevis, Musician

It's such a motivational track, in a time of such uncertainty. We saw so much happening we were forced to adapt. I got to finish up on projects that have been hanging in the air, I also got to gro abroad. Magenta is the name of a song. It's also like a sunset. It fits in so well with where we are as a country. Jimmy Nevis, Musician

Last year I to myself I need to have fun with my music and enjoy the people I work with. Magenta song is about going beyond your limitations. I love looking at kids and reminding me of my experience. Jimmy Nevis, Musician

