Steenhuisen has advantage as he has been acting DA leader since last year'





The Democratic Alliance (DA) will hold a virtual conference this weekend to elect its new leadership a year after Mmusi Maimane quit as both leader and member of the party.

Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli will compete against interim leader John Steenhuisen for the party’s job.

Director of Political Futures Consulting Daniel Silke joined The Midday Report, where he explained how the new leader will provide an opportunity for the party to reboot adding that both key candidates are capable despite Steenhuisen having an upper hand as he has been acting leader since Maimane’s departure.

The party has two very capable candidates standing for the highest office. They both happen to be of different racial groups, different genders and age groups and I think that it's healthy for a party to have a contest that it does even though it really is swimming upstream when it comes to securing support into the future whoever the leader may be. Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consulting

I think John Steenhuisen has an advantage given that he has been effectively the acting leader for the better part of the last year. It's quite amazing. Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consulting

