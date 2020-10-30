'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time'
Tshepo Mohlala has been making waves in the South African fashion industry with his Tshepo Jeans collection.
The Tsakane-born entrepreneur was inspired by his family to start his jean company. He started the business in 2015 with a loan of R8,000 Now he is a household name and has collaborated with local retail giant, Woolworths with limited edition t-shirts.
Mohlala joined The Azania Mosaka Show to share all about his failures and what he learned to form them. He explained that when he started his business he burned so many businesses due to not communicating with his customer and meeting their expectations.
I was not communicating with the customers and I happened to burn so many bridges because I did not deliver on time.Tshepo Mohlala, owner - Tshepo Jeans
Over the years what I have learned as a businessman and what I try to teach my team is that if there are delays, try to manage the expectations with the customer because people understand mistakes do happen.Tshepo Mohlala, owner - Tshepo Jeans
Mohlala spoke of the challenges he faced during the lockdown and the lessons he and his team had learned from it all.
I think the biggest challenge I have faced as an entrepreneur is building the right team, who gets it at the right moment, and who can deliver at the level if, I Tshepo as a person am not there.Tshepo Mohlala, owner - Tshepo Jeans
If I fail we all fail and If I succeed we all succeed.Tshepo Mohlala, owner - Tshepo Jeans
It (the business) has presented a new opportunity as a creative, innovator, and businessman. You must always be innovative and think ahead and as we have people who have families to take care of.Tshepo Mohlala, owner - Tshepo Jeans
Listen to the full interview below...
