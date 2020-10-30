SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September





Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will go against each other for the upcoming MTN8 semi-finals at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The scene in the stadium will be a little different as lockdown restrictions still does not allow fans to attend matches, only professional players and coaches will be on site.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mphela and Former SuperSport United captain Thabo September reacted to how the pandemic has affected soccer matches, with both men predicting that Kaizer Chiefs will win by 1-0.

They still need to produce results and show performance to their teams, it is quite weird but at the end of the days, it’s the same game. Katlego Mphela, Former striker - Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

RELATED: Longwe Twala shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa - Senzo's cousin

The fans bring that element into the game, it is not the same without their excitement at the stadium. Thabo September, Former captain - SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs has lifted the MTN8 trophy 15 times and Pirates have won it 9 times. The game will begin at 15h00 and will broadcast live on SuperSport DStv Channel 202 and SABC 1.

Listen to the interview...