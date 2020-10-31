DA KZN leader Mncwango gives former chief whip Gibson a ‘tongue-lashing’
DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango has given former chief whip Douglas Gibson a tongue-lashing.
This comes after Gibson told Eyewitness News this week Mbali Ntuli contested too early for the organisation's top job and the party should elect John Steenhuisen who he views as matured and experienced.
Mncwango said this did not make sense.
“So saying someone is not good enough to lead the party and that they were not in Parliament is just nonsense honestly.”
This article first appeared on EWN : DA KZN leader Mncwango gives former chief whip Gibson a ‘tongue-lashing’
