Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0

Latest Local
DA KZN leader Mncwango gives former chief whip Gibson a 'tongue-lashing' This comes after Gibson told Eyewitness News this week Mbali Ntuli contested too early for the organisation's top job and the part... 31 October 2020 4:50 PM
SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectators 30 October 2020 5:13 PM
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between po... 30 October 2020 4:30 PM
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry. 30 October 2020 12:43 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later. 29 October 2020 4:56 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors... 27 October 2020 6:50 PM
I have fun with my music and enjoy company of people I work with - Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis performs on #702Unplugged among others 'Magenta', a song is about going beyond your limitations. 30 October 2020 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Vin Diesel dances to Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela in TikTok video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Kim Kardashian gets a hologram birthday wish from her late father Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 October 2020 8:51 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0

31 October 2020 5:28 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Football club Orlando Pirates
Soweto derby

Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.

Orlando Pirates thumped Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg semifinal on Saturday to all but book a place in the MTN8 final.

Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro missed clear-scoring chances h in the opening 20 minutes. Chiefs were to pay for that as

Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.


Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction'

30 October 2020 1:20 PM

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months.

andriamiradojpg

Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban

27 October 2020 6:50 PM

This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors.

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board

23 October 2020 2:52 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread.

20200110proteasjpg

CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month.

160629DannyJordaan2.jpg

Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA

22 October 2020 1:21 PM

This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating and feeding the talent pipeline in a fully inclusive manner.

ehkveolx0aangnojpg

It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane

16 October 2020 1:58 PM

EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action.

csa-ceo Thabang Moroe jpg

Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry

13 October 2020 1:09 PM

Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job.

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

lewis-hamiltonjpg

'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time'

12 October 2020 2:07 PM

Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany

farouk-khanjpg

Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential

9 October 2020 5:41 PM

Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists.

