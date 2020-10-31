Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0
Orlando Pirates thumped Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the first leg semifinal on Saturday to all but book a place in the MTN8 final.
Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro missed clear-scoring chances h in the opening 20 minutes. Chiefs were to pay for that as
Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.
⏳ Additional Time | 3mins— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 31, 2020
🥅 @orlandopirates 3 - 0 @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/fHtHV7Wxb2
