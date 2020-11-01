Joburg EMS on high alert as SAWS issues warning for heavy rains in Gauteng
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg emergency management services (EMS) on Sunday said its disaster management teams were on standby with inclement weather conditions expected to persist across the metro.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in parts of Gauteng.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said although no serious incidents were reported, communities should remain cautious, particularly those in low-lying areas.
“We haven’t received any major incidents throughout the city regarding the rainfalls, but we are still on high alert. And we are also monitoring our low-lying areas for any incidents,” Mulaudzi said.
Meanwhile, the SAWS said sustained downpours and cloudy conditions were expected throughout the week in some parts of Gauteng.
“We did get some showers mostly in the morning [Sunday], and we are expecting some showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and also throughout the week. It is safe to say that the whole week we are expecting 30% of some showers and thundershowers across the province,” said forecaster Tokelo Chiloane.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 1.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/JKUXVibfUm— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2020
TSHWANE ROAD CLOSURES
At the same time, Tshwane motorists were urged to be extra vigilant on the roads as heavy rains and flash floods caused road closures and several accidents.
Emergency services said the overnight rain on Saturday resulted in localised flooding in various parts of the city, with some motorists forced to abandon their submerged cars, while at least one was swept away in the deluge.
EMS spokesperson Roland Hendricks said the adverse weather conditions had caused major disruptions as many roads in Centurion were impassible.
“People must be extra vigilant and careful, also not to drive through deep fast-flowing water as fast-flowing water can easily topple a family-sized car and trap people within those vehicles,” he said.
FLOODWATCH!— HennopsRevival (@RiverLover13) November 1, 2020
Hennops River, Centurion, Tshwane
End street is flooded, please do not cross!#flood@CityTshwane @RekordNewspaper @DWS_RSA @ward69centurion @TshwaneWeather pic.twitter.com/0mrsU9en4d
