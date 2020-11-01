Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Hlumelo Biko on a mission create jobs using medical cannabis-focused fund

1 November 2020 1:04 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
cannabis
Compressed dagga
cookies with marijuana
dagga bill
Hlomelo Biko

It is the first on the African continent, managed by OSO Capital, a black-owned alternative investment manager.

Prominent businessman and investment banker, Hlomelo Biko will soon launch the AfriCan Growth Fund I, which is the first medical cannabis-focused private equity investment fund on the African continent, managed by OSO Capital, a black-owned alternative investment manager.

Nickolaus Buer speaks to Biko to find out more.

The focus should be on what the country could make out of this massive opportunity. It doesn't come around many times around that you can shape an industry, that you can get your country aligned to do all the way from manufacturing, processing, extraction and into the retail side of things.

Hlumelo Biko, Prominent businessman and investment banker

I think South Africa is ready to do that and I fund is a catalyst, it will be the first to invest in this space in a systematic way and we hope to attract many other investors. There are of plenty of opportunities and returns to go around. The major focus for us is to make sure that we don't have a situation where we are at the low end of the market from a national and continental point of view.

Hlumelo Biko, Prominent businessman and investment banker

The United Nations thinks we can be one of the top suppliers of cannabis into the global market. What we wanna do is to make sure that that supply s value-added. We're working with a number of interesting players which we will talk about wand really want to invite like-minded people to help us create jobs using this platform because our country could use it.

Hlumelo Biko, Prominent businessman and investment banker

Listen below for the full interview...


