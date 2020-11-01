WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest





JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal congress has elected John Steenhuisen as the party's new leader.

Steenhuisen was competing for the top job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

List of DA’s new leadership:

• Federal leader: John Steenhuisen

• Chairperson of the federal council: Helen Zille

• Deputy chairperson of the federal council: James Masango

• Deputy chairperson of the federal council: Thomas Walters

• Federal chairperson: Dr Ivan Meyer

• First deputy federal chairperson: Refiloe Nt'sekhe

• Second deputy federal chairperson: Anton Bredell

• Third deputy federal chairperson: Jacques Smalle

• Federal finance chairperson: Dion George

