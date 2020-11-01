WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal congress has elected John Steenhuisen as the party's new leader.
Steenhuisen was competing for the top job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.
List of DA’s new leadership:
• Federal leader: John Steenhuisen
• Chairperson of the federal council: Helen Zille
• Deputy chairperson of the federal council: James Masango
• Deputy chairperson of the federal council: Thomas Walters
• Federal chairperson: Dr Ivan Meyer
• First deputy federal chairperson: Refiloe Nt'sekhe
• Second deputy federal chairperson: Anton Bredell
• Third deputy federal chairperson: Jacques Smalle
• Federal finance chairperson: Dion George
WATCH: DA federal congress proceedings
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest
More from Politics
It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader
Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.Read More
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane
The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.Read More
High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail
Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife
Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later.Read More
Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery
The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.Read More
Numsa welcomes Mboweni decision to give SAA wings with a further R10.5 billion
Gareth Newham of ISS says giving priority to fund an airline we don't need using money for services needed doesn't make sense.Read More
I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma
Zuma, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning, said people had what he called ‘a crazy infatuation’ with his former business associates.Read More
MTBPS: Inside the R500-bn fiscal relief package
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has detailed initiatives by the government to provide fiscal relief worth more than R500 billion.Read More
PSA threatens shutdown for months if public wage demands are not met
Assistant general manager Rueben Maleka reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's MTBPS on Wednesday.Read More
More from Local
Hlumelo Biko on a mission create jobs using medical cannabis-focused fund
It is the first on the African continent, managed by OSO Capital, a black-owned alternative investment manager.Read More
Joburg EMS on high alert as SAWS issues warning for heavy rains in Gauteng
The SA Weather Service issued an alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in parts of Gauteng.Read More
2 die, including 1-year-old toddler, in Alexandra informal dwelling fire
It is understood 20 structures on Saturday were gutted in the blaze along 8th avenue.Read More
DA KZN leader Mncwango gives former chief whip Gibson a ‘tongue-lashing’
This comes after Gibson told Eyewitness News this week Mbali Ntuli contested too early for the organisation's top job and the party should elect John Steenhuisen who he views as matured and experienced.Read More
SOWETO DERBY: It is not the same without fans' excitement - Thabo September
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will face off at the MTN8 semifinal tomorrow minus the spectatorsRead More
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane
The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.Read More
'I burned so many bridges because I did not deliver Tshepo Jeans orders on time'
Tshepo Mohlala on how he has turned his failures into successes over the years as an entrepreneur.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
Steenhuisen has advantage as he has been acting DA leader since last year'
Democratic Alliance holds a virtual elective conference this weekend with Mbali Ntuli and John Steenhuisen vying for the top post.Read More
'I, Bongani Bongo, have not benefited or taken any money from a project'
The African National Congress MP says he is a lawyer and wouldn't draft anything that is dubious.Read More