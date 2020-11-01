It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader





The Democratic Alliance’ has a new leader. The DA federal congress has elected John Steenhuisen to be at the helm of the party.

The members held a series of virtual engagements for two days at the 2020 DA Congress.

Steenhuisen had been acting in the position following a tumultuous period, which saw the DA lose its leader when Mmusi Maimane resigned in October 2019. He was competing for the top job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

WATCH: DA federal congress proceedings.