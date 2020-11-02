'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress has elected John Steenhuisen as the party's new leader.
Steenhuisen secured an 80% clean sweep win against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.
The new leader has been at the helm leading the party since former leader Mmusi Maimane resigned in October 2019.
The federal congress also re-elected Helen Zille as the federal council chairperson.
She joins Bongani Bingwa to weigh in on the weekend's elections.
It is full steam ahead and based on our core principles and our vision for an alternative to the African National Congress, to have a South Africa that works for everyone.Helen Zille, Federal Council chairperson - DA
She says there were two people that wanted to be the leader of the party and the delegates voted for who they wanted.
Listen below to the full conversation:
