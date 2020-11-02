'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:20
Update: Sanparks has moved Khoisan occupiers of Cecilia Forrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks
Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:23
Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same? The President speak to address South Africa this week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management
Today at 12:27
Jooste fined R161.57m for insider trading
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail and the author of The Grand Scam
Today at 12:27
US election comment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 12:37
US Election 2020: Biden and Trump hit swing states
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 12:37
SARS to come down hard on taxpayers – with stricter punishments on the way
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jashwin Baijoo - Associate - Tax, Commercial and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:40
Report: Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 12:41
AFTER COVID-19-HIT ACADEMIC YEAR, MATRICS SET TO BEGIN FINAL EXAMS THIS WEEK
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
AFTER COVID-19-HIT ACADEMIC YEAR, MATRICS SET TO BEGIN FINAL EXAMS THIS WEEK
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.
Today at 12:45
RFI sheds light on SABC’s Internet streaming plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
Legal talk: You may retrench employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:56
ON THIS DAY | Springboks thump England to win 3rd Rugby World Cup title. Clip.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New food incubator Makers Landing taking shape at V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Westleigh Wilkinson
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Wilson's Waffles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathalie Sonnet
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Working from home: How unprofessional behaviour could get your fired
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillian Lumb
Today at 14:50
Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claude Lamon
Today at 18:08
Aspen wins Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
sealand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Hewlett - CEO at Sealand Gear
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Promised land
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
karl kemp
'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'

2 November 2020 7:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
DA
Helen Zille
John Steenhuisen
Mbali Ntuli

Federal council chairperson Helen Zille reflects on the party federal congress virtual elections that happened over the weekend.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress has elected John Steenhuisen as the party's new leader.

Steenhuisen secured an 80% clean sweep win against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

The new leader has been at the helm leading the party since former leader Mmusi Maimane resigned in October 2019.

RELATED: It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader

The federal congress also re-elected Helen Zille as the federal council chairperson.

She joins Bongani Bingwa to weigh in on the weekend's elections.

It is full steam ahead and based on our core principles and our vision for an alternative to the African National Congress, to have a South Africa that works for everyone.

Helen Zille, Federal Council chairperson - DA

She says there were two people that wanted to be the leader of the party and the delegates voted for who they wanted.

Listen below to the full conversation:


duduzjpg

I do not need anyone's permission to contest leadership - Duduzane Zuma

2 November 2020 11:52 AM

The businessman says in an interview from Dubai that he believes in being part of a solution to the country's problems.

Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen

It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader

1 November 2020 2:48 PM

Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

Read More arrow_forward

190801da-logogif

WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest

1 November 2020 1:59 PM

The party’s 2,000 delegates voted until 5pm on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

201030-randall-williams-edjpg

DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane

30 October 2020 4:30 PM

The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.

Read More arrow_forward

201014 Agrizzi3

High Court overturns lower court decision, grants ailing Angelo Agrizzi bail

30 October 2020 12:43 PM

Lawyer Daniel Witz says he is ecstatic after this decision and his client's health is the biggest worry.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'

29 October 2020 6:51 PM

Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).

Read More arrow_forward

zondo-rayjpg

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clears air over link with Zuma's ex-wife

29 October 2020 4:56 PM

Zondo says he had a relationship in the 1990s with the sister of Thobeka Madiba, who married the former president years later.

Read More arrow_forward

malema-ddlozi-image7jpg

Court sees video showing Malema’s vehicle had accreditation to enter cemetery

29 October 2020 2:13 PM

The EFF leader and the party’s PM Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in court on Thursday for day two of their assault trial.

Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

Numsa welcomes Mboweni decision to give SAA wings with a further R10.5 billion

29 October 2020 1:20 PM

Gareth Newham of ISS says giving priority to fund an airline we don't need using money for services needed doesn't make sense.

Read More arrow_forward

Duduzane Zuma

I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma

29 October 2020 11:52 AM

Zuma, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday morning, said people had what he called ‘a crazy infatuation’ with his former business associates.

Read More arrow_forward

Bushiris to spend two more nights in jail as bail decision set for Wednesday
2 November 2020 12:13 PM

2 November 2020 12:13 PM

Public healthcare pre-1994 better than private sector today - HPCSA's Letlape
2 November 2020 11:40 AM

2 November 2020 11:40 AM

Ramaphosa: Class of 2020 has overcome difficulties that tested hardened adults
2 November 2020 10:35 AM

2 November 2020 10:35 AM

