[WATCH] Kid hits pitch and foul ball from another game at same time

Today at 12:20 Update: Sanparks has moved Khoisan occupiers of Cecilia Forrest The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks

Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli

Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks

Today at 12:23 Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same? The President speak to address South Africa this week. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management

Today at 12:27 Jooste fined R161.57m for insider trading The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail and the author of The Grand Scam

Today at 12:27 US election comment The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

Today at 12:37 US Election 2020: Biden and Trump hit swing states The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Today at 12:37 SARS to come down hard on taxpayers – with stricter punishments on the way The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jashwin Baijoo - Associate - Tax, Commercial and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting SA

Today at 12:40 Report: Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist

Today at 12:41 AFTER COVID-19-HIT ACADEMIC YEAR, MATRICS SET TO BEGIN FINAL EXAMS THIS WEEK The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

Today at 12:45 AFTER COVID-19-HIT ACADEMIC YEAR, MATRICS SET TO BEGIN FINAL EXAMS THIS WEEK The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.

Today at 12:45 RFI sheds light on SABC’s Internet streaming plans The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:52 Legal talk: You may retrench employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:56 ON THIS DAY | Springboks thump England to win 3rd Rugby World Cup title. Clip. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:07 On the couch - New food incubator Makers Landing taking shape at V&A Waterfront Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Westleigh Wilkinson

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

Today at 13:40 Food - Wilson's Waffles Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Nathalie Sonnet

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Working from home: How unprofessional behaviour could get your fired Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Gillian Lumb

Today at 14:50 Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Claude Lamon

Today at 18:08 Aspen wins Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 sealand The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Adrian Hewlett - CEO at Sealand Gear

