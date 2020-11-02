In the past we abandoned some of our core values and principles - Steenhuisen





The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal congress elected John Steenhuisen as the party's new leader over the weekend in a virtual elective conference.

Steenhuisen who has been acting in the position following Mmusi Maimane’s departure at the party in October 2019.

2000 delegates took part in the congress with 80% voting Steenhuisen who was competing for the top job against Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

Steenhuisen joined Clement Manyathela, he started the conversation by explaining how he did things differently from his counterpart Mbali before the elective conference and how it all paid off.

I chose to go around the country and I set a very heavy schedule of engagement virtually as well as in person with the delegates in every single province that is where I spent my time and I think the strategy paid off because this weekend I received 80% of the votes of the delegates precisely because I was able to sit before the delegates and offer how I would fix the DA and South Africa. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

Steenhuisen admitted that over the past years the party had lost their core values and principles and how he plans to gain the trust of voters back.

I think in the past we did try to be many things to too many people and I think we walked out in some of our core values and principles and we did not uphold them. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

Those days of wobbly politics of trying to pretend to be things we are not has to end because voters clearly said in the last elections we don't know who you are, who you stand for, and whether you are fighting in our corner and I think we have to do two important things which are earning the trust of the people who voted for us before and win the trust of the people who never voted for the DA before. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

We are going to create jobs, get the economy moving, deliver equality and educations, and safe communities, those are what I think the DA will focus on to make a compelling hope to the people of South Africa. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

Steenhuisen spoke of the race issue that was highlighted about the party and how he felt as if many people have used the DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille as a scapegoat when fighting against the party, arguing that she was a capable premier post-democratic South Africa.

People are more than the colour of their skin, we are not racial envoys. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

