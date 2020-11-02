I do not need anyone's permission to contest leadership - Duduzane Zuma
Duduzane Zuma is a businessman who has also worked with the disgraced Gupta family. His father is a former president in the country and for the ANC.
He confirmed during an interview with Newzroom Afrika last week that he does plan on entering politics and that his face could be on the ballot come the 2024 national and provincial general elections.
He tells us from Dubai more about his political future plans on The Clement Manyathela Show, including whether he will contest Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency.
Duduzane has this to say:
I think the ANC still has a lot to offer, it needs some fixing up. It's no secret that it has needed some solutions over the past few years. New ideas need to be injected, youthful ideas need to be injected and I'm definitely going to be part of that ...I believe in action. I believe in being part of a solution as opposed to being part of a problem, that's where I come from.Duduzani Zuma, Businessman
If that opportunity (to contest for ANC leadership) presents itself most definitely so. We've got a country to fix, we've got a whole host of issues to be brought to the fore and dealt with decisively, so, me seeking formation or affirmation from anybody within the ANC or outside is not the case because doing the right thing does not need anyone's permission. We've got to do the right thing. We all wanna be big impact players because right now what South Africa needs is big impact.Duduzani Zuma, Businessman
On whether he is doing his father's bidding because he has an axe to grind with Ramaphosa, Duduzane says he is not singling out anybody. He says he is speaking for himself as a South African.
It's a system that exists. Everything needs to be channelled in the right direction, and I feel myself, like any other, can be part of that system that channels the movement in this country in the right direction.Duduzani Zuma, Businessman
I am not going to talk on singling out people at the moment, I will get to that further down the line. As things stand there are decisions that are made collectively, so I will not blame one individual, I will blame a whole host of people.Duduzani Zuma, Businessman
He bemoaned what has become of Parliament, especially the gallery, which h says "is sometimes humorous and sometimes horrendous".
He said leaders are not in touch with people on the ground.
On the Guptas' failure to appear at the state capture inquiry, Duduzane said everyone has a different strategy and whatever legal strategy they have could be working for them.
Listen below for the full interview...
