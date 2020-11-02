Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same?





On Saturday night Boris Johnson put England into a second lockdown. The same thing has been happening across Europe in various countries. We have seen Belgium, Germany and France all going into another lockdown as it seems a second wave of COVID-19 is hitting.

What's going to happen in South Africa? There is a lot of rumour going on but we do expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation sometime this week. He did say lockdown is not going to happen but he is likely to give a lecture to those people who have let the guard down. They have been partying, thinking that COVID-19 doesn't exist between Fridays and Sundays.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Prof Alex van den Heever - chair in the field of social security systems administration and management at Wits University.

South Africa has not seen the same kind of surge that has been experienced in the cold climate at the moment. It does seem to be weather-related to a degree, not the virus itself but how humans operate within the cold weather. Alex van den Heever, Chair - Wits University social security systems administration and management

We've got one or two provinces that are a bit worrying but overall the trend is pretty flat, it's not disappearing but it's quite flat and suggests that perhaps we should be doing more to prevent from the government's side. It isn't a crisis at this point and probably could be manageable until we get to April.

We shouldn't be letting our guard down, particularly in provinces that are showing problematic trends, like the Eastern Cape, which is seeing a definitive rise and that could be behaviour-related. That should be curtailed as much as possible because the Eastern Cape health system is not very strong.I would expect that there would be discussions about behaviour but a lot of behaviour, when people get into groups, is difficult to manage. Down the line the issue is managing large groups of people in poorly ventilated spaces Alex van den Heever, Chair - Wits University social security systems administration and management

I think in Northern Europe they are struggling to understand how to deal with transmissions in those spaces. A lot of it is really not going to be curtailed just through lockdowns. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair - Wits University social security systems administration and management

This lockdown actually caused the deficit to increase to such an extent that we have no room to maneuvre anymore. They're still projecting by 2022-23 that our accumulated budget debt will be about 96% of GDP. and that is if things go okay, which they tend not to. We could be hitting a 100% of GDP and I thaink at that point in time we're staring to really wobble. And one of those estimates could be generated by the 12-day lockdown on its own. So, really South Africa is not ina position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy any more. You cannot shut down the economy. Alex van den Heever, Chair - Wits University social security systems administration and management

